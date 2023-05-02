Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

The Nigeria international has been arguably the best player in the Italian top flight and for Napoli this season.

Former Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic has said Napoli’s brilliant performances this season is the reason for Osimhen’s impressive record in front of goal.

Napoli have blown every team away in Serie A this season and are on the verge of winning their first league title in 30 years.

Osimhen's role in Napoli's success

The Neapolitans have lost just three league matches in the league this season, winning 25 games and are just one win away from winning the league.

At the forefront of their title charge is Victor Osimhen, who has been heads and shoulders above every other player in the league this season.

Osimhen has been massive form Napoli

The Super Eagles striker has scored 21 goals and set up another five in 26 league matches for the Neapolitans this season.

Osimhen also has five goals in six Champions League matches this season, although Napoli were knocked out in the quarter-final by AC Milan.

Osimhen’s performance has received plaudits from different quarters this season, with, many saying he should win the league’s Most Valuable Player.

Nonetheless, Matic believes Osimhen has excelled this season because of Napoli’s brilliant form in the league this season.

Matic says Napoli is responsible for Osimhen's form

Matic insists it is only normal for Osimhen to score a lot of goals because Napoli are on top of their game.

"If the team performs well it is easier for the attacking players to jump out and show his quality and be a star. Napoli are playing good football, Osimhen is scoring goals and when strikers score goals everyone talks about them, but no one talks about defenders and that is a problem for us at the back,” Matic told Skysports.

Nemanja Matic questions Osimhen's form

Osimhen has been linked with a move away from the Diego Armando Maradona stadium because of his form, with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich interested in his services.

