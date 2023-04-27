Cristiano Ronaldo disappoints Al-Wehda star with 'contemptuous' behaviour

Jean-David Beauguel who scored the winning goal as Al-Wehda knocked Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr out of the King's Cup has said he was disappointed at the Portuguese's attitude after the game
Al-Wehda forward Jean-David Beauguel, who scored the winning goal as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr side fell to a 1-0 loss in the Saudi Pro League, has labelled the superstar’s behaviour following the defeat “contemptuous”, saying he was disappointed by the former Real Madrid man’s attitude.
Al-Wehda goalscorer disappointed in ‘contemptuous’ Ronaldo
Beauguel scored the only goal when Al-Wehda knocked Al-Nassr out of the Saudi Kings Cup with a sensational scissor kick to give his side a 1-0 win despite going down to 10 men after 52 minutes.
Following the game, Beauguel told L’Equipe that he had an interaction with the Portuguese legend that left him surprised and disappointed with the Al-Nassr star’s attitude.
Beauguel said, “I was a little disappointed. At the end of the game, I told him that I was a big fan and asked for his jersey. He shook my hand without really looking at me, with a very contemptuous air.”
Ronaldo having a hard time in Saudi Arabia
The former graduate of Ligue 1 side Toulouse’s academy said he understood that Ronaldo was sad after his side got knocked out of the King’s Cup, but was still surprised by how badly the Portuguese star took the defeat, noting that the former Manchester United man was even more hostile to his teammates.
“He’s annoyed, yelling at his teammates,” Beauguel said about Ronaldo’s on-pitch attitude.
Saudi Arabia has not been the paradise that Ronaldo thought it would be when he joined following the termination of his Manchester United contract just before the 2022 World Cup.
Exiting three domestic cup competitions has worsened Al-Nassr’s drop from the top spot in the Saudi Pro League, a situation that has already cost manager Rudi Garcia his job.
Despite Ronaldo scoring 11 goals and assisting two more in 11 starts in the league, Al-Nassr still appear to be struggling and would be hoping a for a change in fortune as they chase their last hope for a title in the Saudi Pro League.
