Check out the Pulse Sports list of the hottest male footballers in the world.

Over the years, footballers across the world have garnered lots of attention for their business on the pitch as well as their appearance.

This attention has seen their respective fan bases spike up to millions and counting across the globe.

Most of these superstar athletes are admired across the world for their performance in the games, as well as their appearance both on and off the pitch.

In this article, we will be ranking the most handsome footballers in the world who female fans across the world continue to follow and admire.

Some of these players are among the most searched football players on the internet, as they are notorious for showing off their good looks and charming physique.

Who is the Most Handsome football player in the world?

David Beckham is the most handsome footballer in the world

As of April 2023, David Beckham is the most handsome football player in the world.

The 47-year-old English football legend is one of the most marketable athletes in the world and one of the richest sportsmen in the world.

But who else joins Beckham on the list? Find out below.

Top 20 Most Handsome Football Players in the World

20. Maduka Okoye

Super Eagles of Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

Maduka Emilio Okoye is a 23-year-old Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for EFL Championship club Watford and the Nigeria national team.

Okoye is arguably the most handsome African footballer currently and the most handsome Super Eagles player.

The German-born goalkeeper came to the limelight at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, serving as first-choice goalkeeper until Nigeria’s exit in the quarterfinals.

Okoye quickly won the hearts of many Nigerian ladies on social media, who to this day continue to drool over the 6ft 6in shot-stopper.

Okoye might not be at his best for club and country but he surely has won over the female football fanbase everywhere he has played and he is one of the most handsome football players in the world.

19. Yannick Carrasco

Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco

Yannick Ferreira Carrasco is a 29-year-old Belgian professional footballer who plays as a winger and wing-back for La Liga club Atlético Madrid and the Belgium national team.

Carrasco began his career with Monaco, where he scored 20 goals in 105 professional games, winning Ligue 2 in his first season and finishing runner-up in Ligue 1 in the second.

In 2015, he joined La Liga side Atlético Madrid for a reported €20 million, scoring in the final as they were runners-up in the UEFA Champions League.

After a two-year spell with Dalian Professional in the Chinese Super League, Carrasco returned to Atlético in early 2020 on a loan basis.

READ MORE: Richest footballers in the world

In September 2020 it was announced that Carrasco would officially transfer to Atletico on a permanent basis and would sign a contract for four years.

Carrasco made his international debut for Belgium in April 2015.

He played at the UEFA European Championship in 2016 and 2020, and was part of their squad that came third at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Carrasco is one of the most handsome football players in the world and one of the most attractive players in LaLiga, having sported a couple of looks from tints to buzz cuts.

18. Ferran Torres

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres García is a 23-year-old Spanish professional footballer who plays as a forward for La Liga club Barcelona and the Spain national team.

Torres began his career at Valencia, where he made his senior debut in 2017.

He moved to Manchester City in 2020 and won the Premier League and the EFL Cup in the 2020–21 season.

He departed for Barcelona in January 2022.

He has represented Spain internationally at various youth levels and made his debut for the senior team in 2020.

Torres is currently dating the daughter of former Spain national team coach Luis Enrique, and amongst other reasons, you can only guess why.

Torres’ good looks is one of his strongest traits amid his struggles on the pitch, and he is one of the most attractive Spanish players.

Torres is one of the most handsome football players in the world.

17. Marco Asensio

Real Madrid striker Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio Willemsen is a 27-year-old Spanish professional footballer who plays as a winger and attacking midfielder for La Liga club Real Madrid and the Spain national team.

After starting his career with Mallorca, Asensio signed for Real Madrid in November 2014, being consecutively loaned to his former club as well as Espanyol.

Following his return to Madrid, he has gone on to win several honours, including three Champions League and three La Liga trophies.

Asensio made his senior debut for Spain in 2016, representing them at the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He was a starting player for Spain in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, playing every one of Spain’s games in the tournament (up until Round of 16, Spain’s elimination).

Asensio is also famous for his long-range strikes and clutch moments as well as his good looks and he is one of the most handsome football players in the world.

16. Virgil Van Dijk

Netherlands defender Virgil Van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk is a 31-year-old Dutch professional footballer who plays as a centre-back for Premier League club Liverpool and captains the Netherlands national team.

Van Dijk is currently considered one of the best defenders in the world and is known for his strength, leadership and aerial ability.

After beginning his professional career with Groningen, Van Dijk moved to Celtic in 2013.

With Celtic he won the Scottish Premiership and was named in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year in both of his seasons with the club, and won the Scottish League Cup in the second.

In 2015, he joined Southampton before signing for Liverpool in January 2018 for £75 million, a then-world-record transfer fee for a defender.

Van Dijk reached back-to-back UEFA Champions League finals with Liverpool in 2018 and 2019, winning the latter.

He was also named PFA Players' Player of the Year and the Premier League Player of the Season in his first full season.

Van Dijk later won the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup, and helped end the club's 30-year league title drought by winning the 2019–20 Premier League.

He is the only defender to win the UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award, and has finished runner-up for both the Ballon d'Or and Best FIFA Men's Player, all in 2019.

Van Dijk represented the Netherlands at under-19 and under-21 levels.

He made his senior international debut for the Netherlands in 2015 and assumed full captaincy of the national team in March 2018.

The following year, Van Dijk captained the Netherlands to the final of the inaugural UEFA Nations League, where they finished runners-up.

He also represented the side at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Van Dijk is one of the most attractive players in the Netherlands national team as well as in Liverpool.

His imposing stature as well as his trademark greasy hair and unique fashion sense makes him one of the most handsome football players in the world.

15. Kalvin Phillips

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Mark Phillips is a 27-year-old English professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Premier League club Manchester City and the England national team.

A Leeds United academy graduate, Phillips made his first-team debut for the Whites in 2015.

In the 2019–20 season, Phillips was a member of the Leeds team coached by Marcelo Bielsa that won the Championship.

Phillips has often been criticised for his performances for City following his arrival in the summer of 2022.

However, he is also famous for his good looks courtesy of his trademark faded ponytail haircut.

He is one of the most handsome football players in the world.

14. Memphis Depay

Memphis Deapy of Netherlands

Memphis Depay also known simply as Memphis is a 29-year-old Dutch professional footballer who plays as a forward for La Liga club Atlético Madrid and the Netherlands national team.

Memphis began his professional career with PSV Eindhoven, where, under the influence of manager Phillip Cocu, he became an integral part of the team, scoring 49 goals in 124 games across all competitions.

During the 2014–15 season, he was the Eredivisie's top scorer with 22 goals in 30 games, and helped the team win the Eredivisie title for the first time since 2008.

He also won the Dutch Footballer of the Year for his performances during the season.

Memphis joined Premier League club Manchester United in June 2015 for a reported fee of £25 million.

After a disappointing spell there, he joined French club Lyon in January 2017. After five seasons there, he joined Barcelona in 2021 on a free transfer.

A product of the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) institution, Memphis has represented the national team at every professional level from early developmental stages under the tutelage of iconic Dutch coaches and players alike.

He was part of the Netherlands under-17 team which won the 2011 European Championship.

He made his senior debut in 2013 and the following year was part of their squad that came third at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, where he made his breakthrough performances on the international stage.

He also took part in UEFA Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.

Depay who was born to a Ghanaian father is also a singer, rapper, and songwriter.

He is one of the most popular stars of the Dutch national team and has been known to constantly impress with his fashion style on social media.

Depay’s good looks coupled with his frequent clean cuts and stylish tattoos make him one of the most handsome football players in the world.

13. Marcelo

Real Madrid legend Marcelo Vieira

Marcelo Vieira da Silva Júnior known as Marcelo, is a Brazilian professional footballer who plays as a left-back for Campeonato Brasileiro Série A club Fluminense.

Marcelo has been known for his offensive capabilities, trickery, and technical qualities, and is often regarded as one of the greatest left-backs of all time.

He spent most of his career with Spanish club Real Madrid and is the club's most decorated player, with 25 trophies won.

Having started his professional career with Fluminense in 2005, Marcelo won a Campeonato Carioca title on his debut season and was named in the 2006 Brasileirão Team of the Season.

In January 2007, he joined Real Madrid for an $8 million fee and went on to be a mainstay in the team, winning five UEFA Champions League titles and six La Liga titles, among other honours.

In 2021, Marcelo became the captain of Real Madrid from the start of the 2021–22 season, making him the first foreign captain since 1904.

After leaving Madrid in 2022, he had a five-month spell at Olympiacos, followed by a return to Fluminense in 2023.

He has been named in the FIFPro World XI six times, the UEFA Team of the Year three times, and La Liga's Team of the Season in 2016.

Having debuted for Brazil in 2006, Marcelo was called up for the 2008 Olympic squad, where he won a bronze medal.

Four years later, he was part of Brazil's 2012 Olympic team as one of the three over-age players, winning a silver medal.

Marcelo was selected to play in the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup and started all five matches, as Brazil won 3–0 against Spain in the final.

He was part of Brazil's squad at two FIFA World Cups (2014 and 2018) and he was named in both tournament's Dream Teams.

Asides his great exploits on the pitch, Marcelo is also famous for his good looks and known for keeping it all natural with his afro extremely curly hair.

12. Jack Grealish

Man City star Jack Grealish

Jack Peter Grealish is a 27-year-old English professional footballer who plays as a winger or attacking midfielder for Premier League club Manchester City and the England national team.

Grealish joined Aston Villa at the age of six, and made his debut for the club in May 2014, following a loan at Notts County.

In 2021, Grealish signed for Manchester City in a transfer deal worth £100 million, making him the most expensive English player ever.

Born in England and having Irish ancestry, Grealish was eligible to represent either England or the Republic of Ireland internationally, Grealish was capped by the Republic of Ireland up to under-21 level before confirming his decision to play for England in April 2016.

He recently represented England in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar.

This man needs no introduction really as he is one of the most popular English footballers on social media.

Known for his thick calves and range of hairstyles, the Man City star is arguably the most marketable English footballer and one of the most handsome football players in the world.

11. Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala of AS Roma

Paulo Exequiel Dybala is a 29-year-old Argentine professional footballer who plays as a forward for Serie A club Roma and the Argentina national team.

He is known for his exceptional dribbling ability, quick feet, and eye for goal.

Nicknamed "La Joya" ("The Jewel"), Dybala began his senior club career in 2011 playing for Instituto de Córdoba, before signing for Palermo in 2012, at age 18, where he won a Serie B title.

In 2015, Dybala signed for Juventus and won five league titles and four Coppas Italia.

He was also voted Serie A Most Valuable Player once, was also included in the Serie A Team of the Year four times, and ranks as Juventus' ninth-highest all-time goalscorer.

In 2022, he joined AS Roma and has enjoyed a bright start to his career in Rome.

Dybala made his senior international debut for Argentina in 2015 at age 21, and has since earned over 30 caps, including appearing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, 2019 Copa América and 2022 World Cup, winning the 2022 world title.

Dybala has been known to be one of the most good-looking Argentine footballers of his generation and he is currently one of the most handsome football players in the world.

10. Sergio Ramos

PSG defender Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos García is a 37-year-old Spanish professional footballer who plays as a centre-back for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain.

Known for his aggressive play, he is widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders of all time, having formerly played for Real Madrid for sixteen seasons, winning four UEFA Champions League titles along with two UEFA European Championships and the 2010 FIFA World Cup with the Spain national team.

After emerging through Sevilla's youth academy and spending two seasons with the senior side, Ramos moved to Real Madrid in the summer of 2005. Since then, he went on to become a mainstay for Real Madrid, and had won 22 major honours, including five La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League titles, becoming one of La Liga's top goalscorers from a defensive position.

He played a crucial part in the build-up to all four UEFA Champions League wins, being named in the competition Squad of the Season each time.

He also scored the equaliser in the 93rd minute of the 2014 UEFA Champions League Final.

Ramos has been named to the FIFPro World11 eleven times; a record for a defender, and the third-most all-time.

He has also been elected to the UEFA Team of the Year nine times, also a record for a defender and the third-most of any player.

Ramos has been named La Liga's Best Defender a record five times, and to the La Liga Team of the Season in 2015–16.

In 2021, he joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Internationally, Ramos represented Spain at four World Cups and three European Championships., winning the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the UEFA European Championship in 2008 and 2012, being named to the FIFA World Cup Dream Team in 2010, and the UEFA Euro Team of the Tournament in 2012.

Ramos currently holds the record as the most capped player in the history of the Spain national team and is his country's ninth-highest all-time goalscorer.

He also holds the record of most international victories for Spain with 131 matches won.

In February 2023, Ramos announced his retirement from international football.

Ramos is one of the most handsome footballers in the world having killed every single haircut he’s ever sported.

He’s also famous for his numerous tattoos.

9. Mason Mount

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount

Mason Tony Mount is a 24-year-old English professional footballer who plays as an attacking or central midfielder for Premier League club Chelsea and the England national team.

Mount began his senior club career with Chelsea, and joined Vitesse and Derby County on consecutive loans between 2017 and 2019.

He established himself as an integral player for Chelsea in the following years, and won the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2021.

Mount won the UEFA European Under-19 Championship with the England national under-19 team in 2017.

He made his senior international debut in 2019, at age 20, and was part of the England team at UEFA Euro 2020 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Mount is one of the most attractive players at Chelsea and is also famous for his good looks.

He has also modelled for a host of luxury brands is arguably one of the most handsome football players in the world.

8. Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique

Gerard Piqué Bernabeu is a 36-year-old Spanish former professional footballer who played as a centre-back.

Due to his tackling, ability to withstand pressure, and triumphs in his overall career, he is considered to be one of the best defenders of his era.

As a graduate of La Masia, Piqué joined Manchester United in 2004.

He returned to Barcelona in 2008 under Pep Guardiola's leadership and helped the club win trebles in 2008–09 and 2014–15.

He is one of only four players to have won the UEFA Champions League two years in a row with different teams, the others being Marcel Desailly, Paulo Sousa and Samuel Eto'o.

Piqué also represented Spain 102 times, making his debut on 11 February 2009.

He played an integral role on the Spanish teams that won the 2010 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2012, and after the 2018 FIFA World Cup, he retired from the national team.

The former Catalan centre-back is undoubtedly one of the most good-looking footballers on the international scene.

7. Sergio Aguero

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero

Sergio Leonel Agüero del Castillo, also known as Kun Agüero, is a 34-year-old Argentine former professional footballer who played as a striker.

He is considered one of the best strikers of his generation and one of the greatest players in the history of the Premier League, during his decade-long association with Manchester City.

He is the club's all-time top goalscorer and holds the record for most Premier League hat-tricks, with 12.

Agüero began his career at the Argentine club Independiente where, on 5 July 2003, he became the youngest player to play in the Argentine Primera División at 15 years and 35 days, breaking the 27-year record previously set by Diego Maradona.

In 2006, Agüero moved to La Liga club Atlético Madrid in a transfer worth €23 million, establishing himself as one of the world's best young players and one of the most prolific players in La Liga, winning the Don Balón, the Golden Boy, and the World Soccer Young Player of the Year.

Agüero also won the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Super Cup while in Madrid.

Agüero signed for Premier League club Manchester City in 2011 in a transfer for a reported fee of £35 million.

During his 10 years at the club, he won five league titles, notably scoring a last-minute winner in the final league game of his debut season to win the club its first league title in 44 years, as well as six EFL Cups and an FA Cup; he was also part of the club's first UEFA Champions League final.

Agüero won a Premier League Golden Boot and was twice included in the PFA Team of the Year.

He is the fifth all-time Premier League goalscorer and the highest non-English scorer in the competition, with 184 goals.

He held the record for the most Premier League goals scored by a player for any single club until it was overtaken by Harry Kane in 2022.

In 2021, he joined Barcelona on a free transfer, before retiring from football aged 33 due to ill-health in the same year.

He played just four matches for the club, with his only goal coming in the first El Clásico of the 2021–22 season.

At the international level, Agüero represented the Argentina under-20 team as they won the 2005 and 2007 FIFA U-20 World Cups.

He played at the 2008 Olympics, scoring two goals in the semi-final against Brazil as Argentina won gold.

Agüero is Argentina's third-highest all-time top goalscorer and has earned over 100 caps, representing the senior team at three FIFA World Cups (in 2010, 2014 and 2018) and five Copas América (in 2011, 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2021), winning the Copa América in 2021.

Aguero was spotted celebrating with Argentina during their 2022 FIFA World Cup win in Qatar, although he was an unofficial supporter of the Albicelester.

Aguero is one of the most handsome football players in the world.

6. Lionel Messi

PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is undoubtedly one of the greatest footballers in the history of mankind, perhaps the best footballer to ever step foot on the soccer field.

The Paris Saint Germain forward holds a number of incredible individual records courtesy of his extraordinary brilliance on the pitch.

Messi has been often described as the ‘ultimate playmaker of the 21st century’, and one of the most prolific Argentine footballers of all time.

Messi, who is one of the richest footballers in the world is a record 7-time Ballon d’Or winner and a 6-time European Golden Shoe winner.

He has scored over 800 goals for club and country and also holds the record for most goals scored for a single club by an individual.

The 35-year-old diminutive maestro won his first Ballon d’Or at the age of 22, a testament to his immaculate greatness on the pitch.

Messi has been known to sport a host of haircuts throughout his career and is regarded as one of the most handsome football players in the world.

5. Olivier Giroud

AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud

Olivier Jonathan Giroud is a 36-year-old French professional footballer who plays as a striker for Serie A club AC Milan and the France national team.

He is regarded for his work-rate, strength, acrobatic strikes, shot power, consistent goal-scoring ability, and aesthetically significant goals, one of which won him the FIFA Puskás Award.

Giroud began his senior club career playing for hometown club Grenoble, before he signed with Tours in 2008, aged 21.

He was named Ligue 2 Player of the Year in 2010 after finishing as the league's top goalscorer.

He was subsequently the subject of a then-club record association football transfer when he moved to Montpellier in a transfer worth €2 million, winning the club's first Ligue 1 title and finishing as the league's top goalscorer in 2012.

He then joined Arsenal, where he won three FA Cups to help end Arsenal's nine-year trophy drought, and is the club's eighteenth-highest all-time goalscorer.

Giroud signed for crosstown rivals Chelsea in 2018 in a transfer worth £18 million (€20.7 million), winning the FA Cup, the UEFA Champions League, and the UEFA Europa League, finishing as top goalscorer in the latter in 2019.

Giroud then signed for AC Milan in 2021, helping them win the 2021–22 Serie A, which ended the club's 11-year league title drought.

Giroud made his senior international debut for France in 2011 at age 25, and has since earned over 120 caps, including appearing in six major tournaments.

He is his country's all-time top goalscorer, receiving the Bronze Boot as joint second-highest goalscorer as France finished runner-up at UEFA Euro 2016.

He later won the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and appeared at UEFA Euro 2020 as well as the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where France finished as runners-up and Giroud again received the Bronze Boot.

Giroud is arguably the most attractive football player from France.

The Milan star is one of the most handsome football players in the world.

4. James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez/via Instagram

James David Rodríguez Rubio is a 31-year-old Colombian professional footballer who last played as an attacking midfielder or a winger for Greek Super League club Olympiacos and the Colombia national team.

James has been praised for his technique, vision, and playmaking skills, and was often considered the successor to his compatriot Carlos Valderrama.

James became well-known in Europe during his time at Porto, winning several trophies and individual awards during his three years at the club.

In 2014, James moved from AS Monaco to Real Madrid for a transfer fee of £63 million, beating Radamel Falcao as the most expensive Colombian football player and one of the most expensive players at the time.

In his debut season, he was named in the La Liga Team of the Season and won La Liga Best Midfielder.

In 2017, he signed for German club Bayern Munich on a two-year loan deal. In the summer of 2020, he signed for Premier League club Everton on a free transfer.

James started his international career with the Colombia under-20 team, with which he won the 2011 Toulon Tournament.

He then captained the U-20 team during the 2011 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Due to his performance in the tournament, he was regularly called into the senior squad by the age of 20.

He played in the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cup, winning the Golden Boot in 2014 and being included in the Cup's All-Star Team.

He also represented his nation at the 2015 Copa América, the Copa América Centenario in 2016, and the 2019 Copa América, winning a third-place medal in 2016.

James is no doubt one of the most attractive Colombian footballers of all time, one of the most followed active footballers on Instagram, and one of the most handsome football players in the world.

3. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro is a 38-year-old Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a forward for and captains both Saudi Professional League club Al Nassr and the Portugal national team.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Ronaldo has won five Ballon d'Or awards and four European Golden Shoes, the most by a European player.

He has won 32 trophies in his career, including seven league titles, five UEFA Champions Leagues, the UEFA European Championship and the UEFA Nations League.

Ronaldo holds the records for most appearances (183), goals (140), and assists (42) in the Champions League, goals in the European Championship (14), men's international goals (122), and men's international appearances (198).

He is one of the few players to have made over 1,100 professional career appearances and has scored over 800 official senior career goals for club and country.

In 2015, Ronaldo was named the best Portuguese player of all time by the Portuguese Football Federation.

The following year, he led Portugal to their first major tournament title at Euro 2016, and received the Silver Boot as the second-highest goalscorer of the tournament. This achievement would see him receive his fourth Ballon d'Or.

Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the two best players of his generation, alongside Lionel Messi.

Winning his first Ballon d'Or in 2008 by a record-high vote count at age 23, over the next decade Ronaldo has often featured in debates concerning who is the greatest player in history.

Acclaimed for his prolific and consistent goal-scoring, he is considered a decisive player who is also a game changer, especially in important and high-pressured situations.

Over the years as Ronaldo matured, he underwent a major physical transformation, developing a muscular body type that allowed him to retain possession of the ball under pressure, and strong legs that enabled an outstanding jumping ability.

Ronaldo is among the richest footballers in the world and is the most followed footballer on Instagram.

Ronaldo is also the highest-paid footballer on the planet, and one of the most handsome footballers in the world.

2. Neymar

PSG star Neymar.

Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior simplly known as Neymar, is a 31-year-old Brazilian professional footballer who plays as a forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazil national team. A prolific goalscorer and renowned playmaker, he is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world, as well as one of the greatest Brazilian footballers of all time.

Neymar has scored at least 100 goals for three different clubs, making him one of four players to achieve this.

. Neymar was twice named the South American Footballer of the Year, in 2011 and 2012, and soon relocated to Europe to join Barcelona.

As part of Barcelona's attacking trio with Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, dubbed MSN, he won the continental treble of La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Champions League.

He then attained a domestic double in the 2015–16 season.

Neymar sealed a mega-money transfer to PSG in 2017 in a move worth €222 million, making him the most expensive player ever.

In France, he won four league titles, among other honours, and was voted Ligue 1 Player of the Year in his debut season.

Notably, he helped PSG attain a domestic quadruple in the 2019–20 season, and led the club to its first-ever Champions League Final.

With 77 goals in 124 matches for Brazil since debuting at age 18, Neymar is the joint-top goalscorer for his national team alongside the great Pelé.

Neymar finished third for the FIFA Ballon d'Or in 2015 and 2017, has been awarded the FIFA Puskás Award, has been named in the FIFA FIFPro World11 twice, the UEFA Team of the Year twice, and the UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season three times.

Off the pitch, he ranks among the world's most influential sportsmen.

Neymar is one of the richest footballers in the world, and also one of the most followed footballers on Instagram.

The Brazilian superstar is unarguably one of the most good-looking football players of his generation and has sported a variety of hairstyles with different colours.

1. David Beckham

David Beckham

David Beckham is the most handsome football player in the world.

The 48-year-old former footballer is also one of the most marketable athletes of all time, as well as one of the richest footballers in the world.

He is the first English player to win league titles in four countries: England, Spain, the United States and France.

Due to his talent and achievements for both club and country, Beckham is additionally lauded as one of the greatest Manchester United footballers of all time as well as one of the best English players in the history of the sport.

He was runner-up in the Ballon d'Or in 1999, twice runner-up for FIFA World Player of the Year (1999 and 2001) and in 2004 was named by Pelé in the FIFA 100 list of the world's greatest living players.

He was the first British footballer to play 100 UEFA Champions League games.

Beckham retired in May 2013 after a 20-year career, during which he won 19 major trophies.