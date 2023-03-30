An average of 2.44 goals was scored per match in the NPFL, with Enugu Rangers and Plateau United leading the losers' corners.

The Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, delivered another round of entertainment with nine matches played across the country.

A total of 22 goals were scored in nine matches, an average of over 2.44 goals per game, with the game between Shooting Stars and Plateau United delivering another classic in the league.

Group B rivals Rivers United, who are the defending champions, and Lobi Stars were the only teams absent on the day due to the former's responsibility in the CAFCC.

Here is a quick review of the top games in the football league on Wednesday evening across the country.

Abia Warriors 2-1 Enugu Rangers

2016 NPFL champions Enugu Rangers will remain in the relegation battle after dropping further points on the road in the football league.

window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { let widgetLoaderConfig = { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', ODD_CLIENT: 'default', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://football.cache.proxy.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "sportal_gr", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player': {'url': '/player/{playerId}'}, 'team': {'url': '/team/{teamId}'}, 'tournament': {'url': '/tournament/{tournamentId}'}, 'match': { 'url': '/match/{matchId}', 'sort': {'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc'} }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': {'url': '/rezultati/takmicenje/{standingsId}/tabela'} } }; window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0);

The Flying Antelopes lost 2-1 at neighbours Abia Warriors to return to what has become a familiar terrain for the Coal City boys this season.

Two goals in either half from Jimoh Gbadamosi, who opened the scoring via a penalty in Umuahia, and Uche Odeh proved to be enough for the Warriors to seal victory at home.

John Uche gave Rangers hope when he initially cancelled Gbadamosi's opener, but his 26th-minute equaliser proved to be nothing but a consolation for the Enugu side.

Shooting Stars 3-2 Plateau United

The Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan produced another classic in the Football League with a five-goal thriller between Shooting Stars and Plateau United.

window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { let widgetLoaderConfig = { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', ODD_CLIENT: 'default', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://football.cache.proxy.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "sportal_gr", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player': {'url': '/player/{playerId}'}, 'team': {'url': '/team/{teamId}'}, 'tournament': {'url': '/tournament/{tournamentId}'}, 'match': { 'url': '/match/{matchId}', 'sort': {'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc'} }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': {'url': '/rezultati/takmicenje/{standingsId}/tabela'} } }; window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0);

After both teams played an entertaining six-goal thriller in the reverse fixture in Jos in the first half of the season, both teams did not disappoint in the second.

The visitors, United took the lead courtesy of Yakubu Adam in the 21st minute but failed to hold on as Samuel Ayorinde, the star of the day, scored a brace to put Shooting ahead.

Plateau United duo Daniel Itodo and Mustapha Yaga during the encounter in Ibadan.

Ismail Ghail Falke netted the decisive third that proved to be the winner before United pulled one back at the death to complete a memorable encounter.

Bendel Insurance 1-1 Akwa United

In what was the game of the round in the league, the spoils were shared in Benin as Akwa United left with a valuable draw after the game ended 1-1.

window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { let widgetLoaderConfig = { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', ODD_CLIENT: 'default', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://football.cache.proxy.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "sportal_gr", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player': {'url': '/player/{playerId}'}, 'team': {'url': '/team/{teamId}'}, 'tournament': {'url': '/tournament/{tournamentId}'}, 'match': { 'url': '/match/{matchId}', 'sort': {'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc'} }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': {'url': '/rezultati/takmicenje/{standingsId}/tabela'} } }; window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0);

That man, Imade Osarenkhoe was on target again for the Group A leaders after he fired them in front just under two minutes into the game.

However, this time, Insurance could not hold on as a free kick from Cyril Olisemah just after the half-hour mark saw both sides share the spoils.

Elsewhere

In what appears to be a controversial point earned on the road, Nasarawa United forced Enyimba to a 1-1 draw.

FOOTBALL NPFL Osarenkhoe stunner denies Enyimba revenge vs Bendel Insurance The NPFL match of the day between Enyimba and Bendel Insurance lived up to its pre-match hype, with Imade Osarenkhoe the difference maker again.

Top scorer, Chukwuemeka Obioma fired them in from the spot but United equalised 15 minutes from time.

The People's Elephant thought they had a chance to double the lead and possibly seal all three points when they got what looked like a clear penalty but the centre referee bizarrely ignored their appeal.

That particular decision came back to haunt the Elephant as Nasarawa scored 15 minutes from time to ensure a share of the spoils in Aba.