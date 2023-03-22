Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Italian giants, AC Milan and Napoli are reportedly interested in a summer move for Gent striker gift Orban
Gift Orban joined Belgian Pro League club Gent in January after making the step up from Norwegian second-division club, Staebek.
He took to his new team like a duck to water, exploding in front of goal and finding the net at an alarming rate.
The 20-year-old now has 12 goals in 10 appearances across all competitions for Gent and is showing no signs of slowing down.
AC Milan, Napoli monitoring Gift Orban
According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Orban’s fine form has attracted two of Italy’s powerhouses, AC Milan and Napoli.
The report states the two clubs are monitoring his situation with the intention of making a move in the summer.
It is unclear whether Gent would be willing to part ways with Orban this summer but they will likely request a huge fee for a player whose stock continues to rise on what almost seems like a daily basis.
Orban was named UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 Player of the Week after his performances over two legs against Istanbul Basaksehir, including a stunning second-leg hat trick to send Gent into the quarter-finals.
Gift Orban chasing Super Eagles star Cyriel Dessers’ record
