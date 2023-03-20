Lazio legend compares Osimhen to ex-Real Madrid star Ronaldo

The plaudits keep coming for the Super Eagles star, who is having a record-breaking season with Napoli.

Former Lazio star Luca Marchegiani is the latest football person to praise the performances of Victor Osimhen for Napoli this season.

Osimhen has been arguably the best player in the Serie A this season, with his goals firing Napoli to the league title.

Osimhen's record breaking seaosn

The Super Eagles star is enjoying his best individual season in Europe, having scored 24 goals in 29 matches for the Neapolitans this season.

Victor Osimhen scored a brace against Torino

Osimhen currently leads the scoring charts in Serie A, with 21 goals in 23 league games for Luciano Spalletti’s men.

He is just the second Nigerian after Simy Nwanakwo to score 20 league goals in a single season in Europe’s top five leagues and also the second African after Samuel Eto’o to score 21 goals in a single Serie A season.

Osimhen also has four goals in five Champions League games, including a brace in Napoli’s 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Osimhen’s performances have been dominating the headlines in Italy all season, with Marchegani the latest to praise the Nigerian striker.

Marchegani says Osimhen is as good as Ronaldo

The ex-Torino goalkeeper praised Osimhen’s ability as a player, saying he has never seen a striker as good as the ex-Lille star since the days of Ronaldo de Lima.

Ronaldo, nicknamed the phenomenon during his playing days, remains arguably the best striker in football history.

Brazil legend Ronaldo remains arguably the greatest striker of all time

The Brazil great, who represented the likes of Inter Milan, Real Madrid and AC Milan, terrorised defenders during is illustrious career. Marchegiani insists Osimhen has the the same effect Ronaldo had in his playing days.

Marchegiani also added that, while Osimhen’s partner in crime Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has made Napoli better, Osimhen remains the Neapolitans’ main man.

“In my opinion, Osimhen is one of those players who shifts the balance. I adore Kvara, but he's not there it's a comparison with Osimhen,” Marchegiani told Sky Calcio Club as per Tutto Napoli.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Oimhen are firing Napoli to the Serie A title

“I wrote to Fabio that I don't remember such a decisive player since I've been following football and he rightly reminded me of Ronaldo the Phenomenon. Then there's Kvara, Spalletti has created a wonderful orchestra, but what does that player here," he added,

Top 10 Super Eagles all-time top scorers

Meanwhile, Nigeria fans will hope Osimhen can bring his club form into the national team as the Super Eagles resume their Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers against Guinea-Bissau this week.

