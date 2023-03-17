UCL Osimhen's goal crowned Champions League Goal of the Week

Osimhen beats Haaland, De Bruyne, and others to the UEFA Champions League Goal of the Week award
Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, has added another feather to his hat in an incredible week by winning the UEFA Champions League goal of the week thanks to his brilliant effort against Frankfurt.
Osimhen beats Haaland, De Bruyne, others to award
The Nigerian striker was on target twice for Napoli against Frankfurt in the second leg of their UCL round of 16 tie and was named Man of the Match as a result of his outstanding contribution.
In further recognition of the superb game Osimhen had against Frankfurt, one of his goals has been named goal of the week beating a host of brilliant goals to the feat.
Osimhen’s goal beat all five of Erling Haaland’s goals, as well as Kevin De Bruyne’s screamer and Karim Benzema’s goal against Liverpool, to win the award.
Osimhen’s great leap wins award
Osimhen’s first goal of the night, where he showed great agility to leap above Frankfurt’s stunned defence and head in from Matteo Politano’s cross, received the most votes in UEFA’s goal of the week competition to win the award.
This latest conquest comes as no surprise since everything Osimhen touches at the moment seems to turn to gold, and the striker will celebrate yet another accolade earned in the best season of his career so far.
At the end of the season, there could be more to celebrate, as Osimhen’s Napoli currently top the Serie A standings with 18 points, and the Lagos-born striker is five goals clear at the top of the scorer’s chart.
Meaning he could celebrate becoming an Italian champion as well as win the Serie A golden boot.
