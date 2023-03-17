All you need to know about the interesting numbers heading into this weekend's round of matches in LaLiga with Barcelona vs Real Madrid top of the pack.

Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid will go head-to-head this weekend in the LaLiga match of the round for matchday 26.

The two fierce rivals will clash at Camp Nou on Sunday in an encounter whose outcome could potentially determine where the LaLiga title will end up at the end of the season.

A win for the home side this Sunday could spell doom for the visitors, Real Madrid, who are the defending champions.

But the ElClasico isn't the only interesing match in the LaLiga this weekend as shown in this Pulse Sports Nigeria preview.

With that said, here are three stats that will define matchday 26 in the LaLiga, with Barcelona vs Real Madrid the dominant feature.

Defence (8) vs attack (50)

Barcelona will wear a special Rosalia kits on Sunday.

When these two take to the pitch in Camp Nou for this encounter, it will be a battle between two of LaLiga's best defence and attack.

Barcelona have the best defence this season in the league having conceded just eight (8) goals this season, keeping an incredible 19 clean sheets in 25 matches.

Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League second leg clash at the Santiago Bernabeu

However, in their bitter rivals, Real Madrid, they welcome the league's best attack, with Los Blancos having scored 50 goals so far.

That's not all!

Benzema (15) vs Lewandowski (18)

This particular fixture will also see a face off between two of the best strikers in Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski.

Karim Benzema is the third highest-paid player in Real Madrid

While their status isn't up for a debate, what you didn't know is that these elite stars have missed the most chances.

Barcelona's Lewandwoski, who's LaLiga top scorer, has missed the most chances with 18, three more than his opposite number this Sunday, Benzema.

Robert Lewandowski is the current top scorer in LaLiga with 15 goals

Also, the duo top the list for shots attempted per game, with Benzema attempting an average of 4.8 shots and a conversion rate of 11.7% while Lewandowski attempts fewer shots at 4.2 but has a higher concersion rate of 13.9%.

Vinicius Jr (dribbles)

Brazilian winger, Vinicius is not only a dancer but knows what it means to dance around his markers.

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior the leading LaLiga entertainer this season.

Vinicius leads the list for dribbles with 3.3 per game at an accuracy of 42.5% while his closest challenger in terms of attempts per game at Barcelona, Ferran Torres, 2.6, is more effective with an accuracy of 58.3%.

Other stats

Elche are looking to go unbeaten three games unbeaten for the first time this season this in LaLiga

Samuel Chkwueze and Villarreal are looking to make it three games unbeaten in LaLiga.

