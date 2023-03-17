All you need to know about the interesting numbers heading into this weekend's round of matches in LaLiga with Barcelona vs Real Madrid top of the pack.
Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid will go head-to-head this weekend in the LaLiga match of the round for matchday 26.
The two fierce rivals will clash at Camp Nou on Sunday in an encounter whose outcome could potentially determine where the LaLiga title will end up at the end of the season.
A win for the home side this Sunday could spell doom for the visitors, Real Madrid, who are the defending champions.
But the ElClasico isn't the only interesing match in the LaLiga this weekend as shown in this Pulse Sports Nigeria preview.
With that said, here are three stats that will define matchday 26 in the LaLiga, with Barcelona vs Real Madrid the dominant feature.
Defence (8) vs attack (50)
When these two take to the pitch in Camp Nou for this encounter, it will be a battle between two of LaLiga's best defence and attack.
Barcelona have the best defence this season in the league having conceded just eight (8) goals this season, keeping an incredible 19 clean sheets in 25 matches.
However, in their bitter rivals, Real Madrid, they welcome the league's best attack, with Los Blancos having scored 50 goals so far.
That's not all!
Benzema (15) vs Lewandowski (18)
This particular fixture will also see a face off between two of the best strikers in Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski.
While their status isn't up for a debate, what you didn't know is that these elite stars have missed the most chances.
Barcelona's Lewandwoski, who's LaLiga top scorer, has missed the most chances with 18, three more than his opposite number this Sunday, Benzema.
Also, the duo top the list for shots attempted per game, with Benzema attempting an average of 4.8 shots and a conversion rate of 11.7% while Lewandowski attempts fewer shots at 4.2 but has a higher concersion rate of 13.9%.
Vinicius Jr (dribbles)
Brazilian winger, Vinicius is not only a dancer but knows what it means to dance around his markers.
Vinicius leads the list for dribbles with 3.3 per game at an accuracy of 42.5% while his closest challenger in terms of attempts per game at Barcelona, Ferran Torres, 2.6, is more effective with an accuracy of 58.3%.
Other stats
- Elche are looking to go unbeaten three games unbeaten for the first time this season this in LaLiga
- Samuel Chkwueze and Villarreal are looking to make it three games unbeaten in LaLiga.
Related content
18:32 - 17.03.2023
LALIGA Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema headline the Top 10 highest-paid Real Madrid players
Spanish champions Real Madrid boast a squad market value of €851million. But who are the highest-paid players in the Los Blancos team?
17:00 - 17.03.2023
Top 10 richest sports teams in the world [2023]
Real Madrid and Barcelona are two of the richest sports teams in the world but find out who joins them on this rich-list.
13:57 - 17.03.2023
UCL Champions League: Osimhen and Napoli are the biggest winners but Real Madrid are the losers
Real Madrid face a difficult challenge if they are to retain their Champions League title this season, but Napoli will be happy with their draw
13:49 - 17.03.2023
UCL Quarter-final and semi-final draws set the stage for one-sided final in Istanbul
The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draws set up a potential 'David and Goliath' final
13:11 - 17.03.2023
LALIGA Real Madrid duo expected to be fit for El Clasico
Real Madrid duo Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos are expected to be fit for the LaLiga showdown against Barcelona on Sunday.
13:03 - 17.03.2023
WHAT'S BUZZIN 'Rigged' - Epic Reactions as Chelsea handed special date with Real Madrid in UCL quarter-finals
Blues fans have taken to social media to react after Chelsea were handed Real Madrid on a platter for the third consecutive season in the Champions League.
12:24 - 17.03.2023
UCL Reunion for Guardiola as Manchester City draw Bayern Munich in the quarterfinal
Manchester City draw Bayern Munich as Chelsea play Real Madrid for the third season in a row
12:15 - 17.03.2023
BETTING TIPS Saturday football accumulator, odds and betting tips
It's another weekend of all-around football as all football leagues prepare for another game week and we have picked the best betting tips for today.
11:57 - 17.03.2023
BETTING TIPS Friday football accumulator, odds and betting tips
There are enticing odds and betting tips available for Friday night football and we have analyzed the best tips for this game.