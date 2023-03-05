VIDEO: Unstoppable Asisat Oshoala scores in 19th goal of the season in 19th game

Since 2023, the Nigerian striker has scored 16 times in 11 matches, in all competitions.

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala continued her imperious form for Barcelona this season, on Sunday, as she scored her 19th goal of the 2022/23 season in the Spanish women champions' 5-0 demolition of Villarreal.

Barcelona on Sunday continued their incredible season that have, so far, seen them win all 20 matches they've placed in Liga F.

As it stands, the Spanish giants have now gotten all available 60 points from their 20 matches this season.

Oshoala scores 19th of the season

In the 21st minute of the game, Super Falcons star Oshoala gave Barcelona the lead from close range into an empty net, after getting on the end of a flick from Claudia Pina.

After Oshoala's 21st-minute opener, Salma Paralluelo then doubled the lead off an assist by Aitana Bonmati.

The Nigerian striker forward was then substituted in the 65th minute with Brazilian striker Geyse, coming on in her stead.

The rest of the fixture saw Barcelona Femini then better their season's goal difference as Caroline Graham Hansen, put her name on the scoresheet three times.

What this means

With her goal on Sunday, the 28-year-old has now scored in 19 matches for Barcelona in the 2022/23 season, making her again, the outright top scorer in the women's league.

The goal also marks her 16th in 11 matches in all competitions, since 2023. As it stands, the Nigerian striker has scored at least one goal in each of her last nine league matches.

Barcelona will in their next Liga F game, take on third-placed Levante.

