West Ham hammer Nottingham Forest in second-half rout

West Ham received a boost in their relegation battle with a 4-0 win against fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest

West Ham United's efforts to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season have been revitalised with a resounding 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

The Hammers came into the game on a winless run of three league games and anything but a win against fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest would have put manager David Moyes under even more pressure.

New signing Danny Ings set the tone for the win with a quick-fire brace late in the second half to open the floodgates and set the tone for a heavy win against Nottingham Forest.

West Ham 4-0 Nottingham Forest

West Ham started the game in the relegation zone which caused tension to fill up the air at the London Stadium and that nervous energy was evident in the players.

The Hammers started on the front foot and played with urgency but they were always missing something in the final third which led to a frustrating goalless first half.

The second half followed the same pattern with the home side looking to force the issue but to no avail until the 70th minute when Danny Ings broke the deadlock.

The English striker was teed up by Declan Rice to score his first goal for West Ham in his first start for the club and send the London Stadium into a rapturous frenzy.

The 30-year-old doubled his and West Ham's tally just two minutes later, bundling Said Benrahma's ball over the line past the helpless Keylor Navas.

Rice would cap off a superb individual display with a fantastic goal into the top corner in the 78th minute to score West Ham's third goal in eight minutes and pretty much remove every doubt of a home win.

Nottingham Forest were downtrodden by the time substitute Michail Antonio put the icing on the West Ham cake with a header in the 85th minute, connecting brilliantly with a cross from Pablo Fornals.

The result sends West Ham out of the relegation zone and up to 16th on the log with 23 points, just two behind today's opponents Nottingham Forest.

