Solomon rescues point for Fulham to keep top-four hopes alive

Manor Solomon’s 64th minute equaliser saw Fulham rescue a point in an entertaining 1-1 draw against a rejuvenated Wolverhampton Wanderers
Fulham and Wolves settled for a 1-1 draw in their Premier League clash at Craven Cottage on Friday evening. Pablo Sarabia opened the scoring for the visitors before Manor Solomon earned a point for Fulham in the second half with an excellent strike.
How it happened
Wolves began the game moving the ball around in crisp fashion, looking comfortable throughout. They deservedly went ahead just after the 20-minute mark.
A flowing move ended with Raul Jimenez setting up winter signing Pablo Sarabia to score his first Premier League goal for Wolves.
Fulham looked short of ideas in the opening period and the absence of the injured Aleksandar Mitrovic seemed to affect their ability to attack effectively.
The pattern continued at the start of the second half with Wolves threatening to increase their advantage but Jimenez flashed a header just wide of the post.
Both sides tried to play an expansive style of football but Wolves looked the more accomplished side and created openings but failed to increase their advantage.
The visitors would come to rue their lack of clinical finishing as Fulham started to grow into the game as time went on.
Marci Silva introduced Manor Solomon from the bench and he made an instant impact.
He produced a moment to remember, cutting inside, before curling an absolute beauty into the bottom corner to level the game for Fulham.
Wolves pushed hard to find a winner but it was not to be and they will feel like this was a missed opportunity to pick up all three points in a game they dominated and certainly created enough chances to win.
