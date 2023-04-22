Philadelphia 76ers sweep Brooklyn Nets, advance to 2nd round

Without Embiid, Tobias Harris monster performance propels the Philadelphia 76ers to the second round.

The Philadelphia 76ers recorded a 96-88 victory away against the Brooklyn Nets in an NBA Eastern Conference round one Game 4 NBA Playoff fixture on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

The Philadelphia 76ers after winning three straight against the Brooklyn Nets came into Game 4 without Cameroon star Joel Embiid out due to an injury.

The Brooklyn Nets trying to avoid a sweep started off hot as they put up 29 points in the first quarter to take a seven-point lead.

The Philadelphia 76ers struggled to get going as they traded buckets with the Brooklyn in the second quarter and the lead increased to eight at the halftime break.

In the third quarter, the Philadelphia 76ers were in rhythm without their star player as they put up 26 points to overturn the deficit and take a three-point lead.

The Brooklyn Nets were unable to keep up with the Philadelphia 76ers as they held on for an eight-point victory.

Tobias Harris comes up big for the Philadelphia 76ers

In the absence of Embiid, the Brooklyn Nets were able to key on the Philadelphia 76ers stars guards James Harden and Tyrese Maxey who has been influential in the series.

Harden had a decent outing as he put up 17 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds one steal, and one block in 41 minutes of action.

Maxey also chipped in 16 points, eight rebounds, one assist, and two blocks in 40 minutes of action.

The star for the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4 was however forward Tobias Tobias Harris.

Sixers get the Game 4 W and advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals ‼️



Harden: 17 PTS, 8 REB, 11 AST

Harris: 25 PTS, 12 REB#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/si28XifZz2 — NBA (@NBA) April 22, 2023

Harris led the team in scoring with 25 points and also chipped in 12 rebounds, one steal, an assist, and a block.

In 38 minutes of action, he made 11 of his 19 shots, including two of four from three-point range.

The victory means that the Philadelphia 76ers sweep the Brooklyn Nets in just four games to advance to the second round.

They will take on the winner of the series between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks.

