‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

The former Juventus and AC Milan star believed there are not other strikers with Victor Osimhen's skillset

Former Italy international who also played for Serie A giants Juventus and AC Milan, has weighed in on Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen’s potential departure from Napoli's and the Partenopei’s journey to finding a replacement for the Super Eagles star.

Osimhen's performances for Napoli attracting attention from top clubs

Over the past three seasons, Osimhen has been a key part of Napoli's squad, helping them to their first Serie A title in 33 years with 26 goals in the 2022/23 season. Despite suffering several injury setbacks and spending a month with Nigeria at the 2-23 Africa Cup of Nations, Osimhen has continued to impress with 15 goals in 23 Serie A appearances and two goals in the UEFA Champions League this campaign.

Napoli's Victor Osimhen | Imago

Osimhen's stellar performances haven't gone unnoticed, attracting interest from top clubs across Europe, including Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool. With a potential departure for their striker looming, Napoli could be facing a significant struggle to replace the Nigerian striker.

Galderisi says Osimhen is one of one in Europe

Former Italy international, Galderisi acknowledges the challenge of replacing Osimhen, highlighting the unique qualities he brings to the team, compared to one of the players Napoli are lining up as a replacement saying, “[Gianluca] Scamacca is doing extraordinary things this year but he is different from Osimhen. All you have to do is to serve and he scores goals. The European championships will be fundamental for him [Scamacca] to understand how much of an impact he can have in certain competitions.”

Ex-Italy international Guiseppe Galderisi | Imago

Despite the 61 year-old’s appreciation of Scamacca’s traits, Galderisi also noted that replacing Osimhen with the Italian striker could be tricky, telling Radio Goal, live on Kiss Kiss Napoli, “Replacing Victor Osimhen with Scamacca is a big risk. Osimhen? He moves with ease. He always makes the right movement and when he starts again, he becomes uncatchable.

Osimhen has scored 15 goals in all competitions for Napoli this season || Imago

"I would have rewarded his gesture on the occasion of his second goal in Udine. I would have given him the goal. You can't find another Osimhen in Europe, then, we need to understand what Napoli wants to do.”

“A lot will also depend on Osimhen's replacement. It will be difficult to find a top striker like him but the Azzurri will certainly need one.”

Osimhen appears destined for a move away from Napoli this season, with PSG and Chelsea already making moves for the Nigerian striker ahead of a summer transfer, with his €120 million release clause the major stumbling block for his suitors.

Related content