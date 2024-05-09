Saka declares "Jollof Rice Champion" after rejecting the famous British vegetable cauliflower on Snack Wars.
Arsenal star Bukayo Saka made it clear where his culinary allegiances lie after emphatically endorsing jollof rice as his snack of choice during a recent appearance on LadBible's 'Snack Wars'.
The 22-year-old was given the opportunity to sample various dishes, including the divisive vegetable cauliflower, during the light-hearted segment.
Saka on Nigerian and British food
Saka, who wasted no time in turning his nose up at the offering before going on to taste, is clearly and keen follower as he recalled an episode featuring Afrobeat star Burna Boy.
“I saw that Burna Boy was on but he didn’t eat it, did he? I’ll give it a try,” he said. “There is only one winner, i’d be honest - it’s jollof rice.”
Saka tried the cauliflower before, the England international responded bluntly: "I have never eaten cauliflower in my life."
However, his disdain for the vegetable paled after he tasted it as he quickly stated; “You can take this, you can take this”.
The Hale End academy graduate didn't hold back in devouring the West African delicacy, prompting hosts to joke; "You are going to have to stop me" as he dug in.
Saka's jollof zeal will come as no surprise to those familiar with his Nigerian heritage and despite not representing the Super Eagles on the international stage.
The young winger has been vocal in expressing his appreciation for Nigerian culture since pledging his allegiance despite being born in England.
His latest endorsement of one of the nation's most famous dishes is just another example of Saka embracing and promoting his roots.
But he was quick to add that he will need to watch his diet ahead of crucial games, like this weekend's potentially title-defining clash at Manchester United, and no one can accuse him of lacking patriotism when he noted he can’t have jollof before games.
As far as Saka is concerned, when it comes to an iconic snack battle between jollof and the much-maligned cauliflower, there is only one justifiable winner.
