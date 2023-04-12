Why Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted to retire in 2020

'I was ready to walk away from the game' - Giannis Antetokounmpo was ready to give up the game of basketball in 2020.

Greek-Nigerian professional basketball player Giannis Sina Ugo Antetokounmpo has revealed his career almost ended in 2020.

The 28-year-old is regarded as one of the best basketball players in the world but almost called time on his career three years ago.

Antetokounmpo was on his way to his second Most Valuable Player award leading the Milwaukee Bucks to the best record in the league before the pandemic.

Upon the resumption of the NBA in the bubble, Antetokounmpo was unable to steer the Bucks past the Jimmy Bulter and Bam Adebayo-led Miami Heat in the second round.

Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals decision to retire in 2020

LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to the title and there was immense pressure on Antetokounmpo to win as the two-time MVP.

Being perhaps the best player in the NBA comes with some extremely high demands that are stressful on Antetokounmpo's body and mind.

Numerous athletes have spoken about mental health, notably DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls and Kevin Love of the Miami Heat.

Due to the growth of COVID-19, his return to the Orlando bubble, the seemingly unending endorsement deals, the death of his father, and other factors, Antetokounmpo, like many others, had unusually high levels of stress in 2020.

But rather than giving up basketball, the two-time MVP sought help and began seeing a counselor.

He gave an explanation to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel of what transpired in 2020.

He said, "It's hard. It's … not easy. In 2020, I was … ready to walk away from the game.

"I had that conversation – yes – with the front office."

"If something doesn't make me happy, I don't do it. I don't want to do it. I'm just going to stay home, stay with my kids, stay with my family and try to be happy. I don't care.

"And this was right when I signed the largest contract in NBA history.

"In 2020, I was ready to walk away from the game. I had that conversation – yes – with the front office.

"And, you know, very normally, everybody is looking at me like I was crazy. 'You just signed the largest contract in NBA history and you want to walk away from the game and all that money…?

"Mannnnn, you can take that money and shove it into your…"

"I kept talking with this (counselor). He helped me a lot – not just being a better basketball player, being able to deal with it; but being a better partner, better father, better brother, better son. Better person.

"Being not locked into myself, being able to give people what I feel. Because at one point, I was trying to get away from everybody. And that's not me; I'm very social. I like to interact with other people."

After signing a five-year, $228 million supermax contract in December 2020, Antetokounmpo has gone on to have some of his most successful seasons to date.

Just the next season, Antetokounmpo would lead the Bucks to their first NBA title since 1971 against the Phoenix Suns.

Antetokounmpo is the catalyst for the Bucks that finished the 2022-23 campaign first in the East with a 58-24 record.

In 2022–23, Antetokounmpo had one of his best statistical years, averaging 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists across 63 games while shooting 55.3 percent from the field and 27.5 percent from three-point range.

The superstar is one of three leading candidates for the MVP, along with Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, and centers Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Naturally, the Bucks and NBA fans are grateful that Antetokounmpo chose not to retire, and if Milwaukee wins another championship in 2023, the love and admiration for No. 34 will probably reach a new level.

Giannis is currently playing for the NBA Milwaukee Bucks

Background

Antetokounmpo has joined the ownership group of Major League Soccer (MLS) side Nashville SC.

The 28-year-old two-time Most Valuable Player (MVP) winner and NBA Champion join the ownership group with his brothers all professional basketball players.

Giannis brothers part of the ownership group include Thanasis of the Milwaukee Bucks, Alex of the Wisconsin Herd, and Kostas of Fenerbahçe.

The Antetokounmpo brothers joined the Nashville SC ownership group with NHL star Filip Forsberg.

Giannis explained in a statement on the Nashville SC website that his father Charles was a professional football player.

He reiterated his desire to one day own a football team and was excited to be the latest addition to the ownership group.

