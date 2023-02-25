Mondo Duplantis flies to new indoor Pole Vault World Record in France

Sweden's Pole Vault genius, Mondo Duplantis breaks his World Record for the sixth time in his career.

It's been a long time coming this season, and finally, he has done it, as Mondo Duplantis sets a new indoor World Record (WR) in the Pole Vault with a jaw-dropping new height of 6.22m at the All-Star Perche in Clermont-Ferrand France.

Duplantis entered the competition at 5.71m and cleared that height on his first attempt. He then passed at 5.81m and managed 5.91m on his second try. At 6.01m, he had the competition won at this point, clearing it on his first attempt.

Then it was time to try 6.22m. He flew over the height on his third attempt after failing the first two tries.

Duplantis soared to a new Pole Vault WR of 6.22m

The 23-year-old now owns the top six best marks in the history of the event with 6.22m, 6.21m (WR outdoors), 6.20m, 6.19m, 6.18m, and 6.17m, each time breaking his WR.

Also, it's his 60th jump over 6.00m in his career, which speaks volumes of how unreal his talent is in the Pole Vault.

Still having some meters to spare over the 6.22m mark, Duplantis may still try to attempt 6.30m before the end of the season.

Duplantis in the 2023 indoor season

In his season debut, he cleared a world-leading height of 6.10m to win the event at the Mondo Classic in Uppsala, Sweden. He tried a WR attempt at 6.22m but failed in all three attempts.

Armand Duplantis cleared over 6.00m for the second time in 2023

However, it was his highest season debut in history and best career opener, that already gave a glimpse on what to expect for the rest of the season.

Then in his second meet at the ISTAF Berlin, the WR holder would clear a new meeting record of 6.06m, improving the previous record set last year by 3cm.