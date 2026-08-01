Zidane sells out 80,000-seater stadium for first home game as France boss

New France boss Zinedine Zidane is already causing delirium before his first game as Les Bleus boss

Zinedine Zidane's return to the France national team has already sparked unprecedented excitement, with the French Football Federation confirming that his first home match as Les Bleus head coach has sold out weeks before kick-off.

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The legendary former midfielder officially began a new chapter on Tuesday after replacing Didier Deschamps as France manager, signing a four-year contract to lead the national team into a new era.

Zidane fever grips France

The Fédération Française de Football announced that all tickets for France's UEFA Nations League clash against Italy at the Stade de France on October 2 have been snapped up.

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The fixture will mark Zidane's first home game in charge, with a capacity crowd of 80,000 expected to welcome one of the country's greatest-ever football icons back to the dugout.

The overwhelming demand highlights the excitement surrounding Zidane's appointment after years of speculation linking him with the France job.

The former Real Madrid manager takes over following the end of Didier Deschamps' successful 14-year reign, which included lifting the 2018 FIFA World Cup and reaching two other World Cup finals.

Nations League begins new era

Before experiencing his first match in front of the home supporters, Zidane will make his managerial debut for France away to Turkey in Izmit on September 25.

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Three days later, Les Bleus will travel to Brussels to face Belgium before returning home to host Roberto Mancini's Italy in the sold-out encounter at the Stade de France.

The three fixtures form part of a demanding UEFA Nations League campaign that also includes reverse fixtures against Turkey, Belgium and Italy between September and November.

Zidane arrives with an outstanding coaching pedigree after enjoying enormous success at Real Madrid, where he guided the Spanish giants to three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles between 2016 and 2018, in addition to multiple domestic and international trophies.