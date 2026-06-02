‘You’re fools’ — Galatasaray warned about Osimhen sale

Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray have been sternly warned about dealings involving Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Galatasaray has been handed a blunt warning regarding the future of Victor Osimhen despite the club and the player repeatedly insisting they want to continue their successful partnership.

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The 27-year-old forward enjoyed another outstanding campaign, scoring crucial goals to help the Istanbul giants retain their Süper Lig title and solidify their dominance in Turkish football.

A Staggering Price Tag to Ward Off Elite Suitors

Osimhen's exceptional performances have only intensified transfer interest from a host of elite European clubs, including Manchester United, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, and Barcelona.

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To protect their asset, club president Dursun Özbek made his stance crystal clear, tying the striker down to a long-term contract until 2029 following a permanent €75 million transfer.

Furthermore, the hierarchy slapped a staggering €150 million price tag on the Super Eagles star to discourage potential buyers and keep them away from the negotiating table.

The Irresistible Offer the Board Cannot Refuse

Despite this fiercely united front, respected Turkish football pundit and former international referee Ahmet Çakar believes there is a clear limit to Galatasaray's stubbornness.

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Speaking on the Libero TV YouTube channel, Çakar argued that while a modest profit would be a mistake, rejecting a truly astronomical bid would be sheer madness for the club's board.

“There is no football player in the world who cannot be sold. Osimhen cost Galatasaray around 75 million Euros. If they sell him for 90 or 100 million Euros, I would say ‘You made a mistake,'" Çakar boldly asseted.

"I would say ‘You're fools if you're offered 130 million Euros and don't sell him.' Because you make a profit and you also get to use him for a year after acquiring his transfer rights. Then it's fine.”