Why didn't he put Saka — Argentina players surprised by Tuchel's tactics
Argentina players were left privately stunned by manager Thomas Tuchel's defensive substitutions during England's 2-1 defeat in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final, having explicitly prepared to face a barrage of pace, according to reports.
The defending champions secured their spot in Sunday's final following a dramatic late comeback at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Wednesday.
A surprising tactical retreat
England initially took control of the tie when Anthony Gordon opened the scoring with a clinical finish in the 55th minute.
Following the goal, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni and his coaching staff anticipated the introduction of Bukayo Saka or Noni Madueke to exploit the stretched game, per The Independent.
The South American side had identified England's raw pace on the counter-attack as the biggest threat to their defence.
Instead, the Argentine bench watched in surprise as Tuchel prepared a wave of defensive adjustments following the second-half hydration break.
The German coach replaced Gordon with defender Ezri Konsa in the 72nd minute, shifting England into a deep back five to protect their slender advantage.
Argentina seize control
Tuchel doubled down on the retreat in the 82nd minute, bringing on Dan Burn and Nico O'Reilly for Reece James and Declan Rice.
The defensive overhaul eliminated England's out-balls, which encouraged Scaloni to adopt a more attacking approach.
Scaloni sacrificed left-back Nicolás Tagliafico for striker Lautaro Martínez, a decision that ultimately decided the contest.
Enzo Fernández levelled the score with a long-range drive in the 85th minute, before Martínez headed home the decisive winner deep into stoppage time.
The statistical shift was staggering, with England managing just 12% possession between Gordon's opener and Martínez's winner.
England players echo the frustration
The Independent reported that Tuchel's tactical decisions were a major topic of discussion among the Argentina players during their post-match celebrations.
The sentiment was also shared within the England camp. Captain Harry Kane admitted the approach was flawed, stating that trying to hold on to a 1-0 lead is not enough at the highest level.
Centre-back Marc Guéhi echoed his captain's sentiments, explaining that the squad's mentality immediately shifted to defending as soon as they scored.
While Argentina now advance to face Spain in the final, England will travel to face France in Saturday's third-place play-off.