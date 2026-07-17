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'Messi is the past' — Barcelona president says only referee can stop Yamal's Spain from beating Argentina in World Cup final

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 09:50 - 17 July 2026
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Barcelona's president Joan Laporta tipped Spain to beat Argentina in the World Cup final.
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Barcelona president Joan Laporta has backed Spain to defeat Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final while subtly demanding strict officiating to counter the South Americans' physical approach.

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The club chief made the bold predictions during an impromptu interview with an El Partidazo de COPE reporter while strolling past the Tous store at the Rockefeller Centre in New York.

Laporta predicts Spanish glory

Spain are set to face the defending champions at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday in a clash that pits Barcelona's past against its present.

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Laporta left no room for ambiguity regarding where his loyalties lie ahead of the highly anticipated encounter.

"The Spanish national team will win," Laporta stated. "We have a better team."

Other than being a Spanish national himself, his unwavering support for manager Luis de la Fuente's side is influenced by the fact that La Roja squad currently features eight Barcelona players.

Laporta demanding referee intervention

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However, Laporta also took the opportunity to issue a thinly veiled warning regarding Argentina's famously robust defensive tactics.

Lionel Scaloni's side have relied on an aggressive, physical approach to navigate their way to consecutive World Cup finals.

Laporta suggested that Spain's technical style could be stifled if the match officials allow the defending champions to disrupt the flow with tactical fouls.

"If the referee is a referee who asserts himself, the national team will have more chances of winning the match," he told the Spanish radio network.

A divided Barcelona fanbase

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The showpiece event presents a unique emotional dilemma for Barcelona supporters worldwide.

Argentina are captained by Lionel Messi, the undisputed greatest player in the Catalan club's history following his legendary spell between 2004 and 2021.

Conversely, Spain's attack is spearheaded by Lamine Yamal, the 19-year-old sensation who currently wears Barcelona's iconic number 10 shirt.

This generational dynamic has sparked intense debate across social media platforms, with Laporta stoking the sentiments by saying, “Messi is the past and present; Yamal is the present and future.

Many Barcelona fans have playfully expressed comfort with any potential outcome, while others continue to agonise over whether to support their historic idol or their current teenage talisman.

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When the two nations take the pitch on Sunday, it will mark their first competitive meeting since the 1966 World Cup group stage, where Argentina secured a 2-1 victory over Spain at Villa Park in England.

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