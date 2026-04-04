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'We won 4-0 at home' — Lookman warns Barcelona ahead of Atletico Madrid triple-header

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 17:06 - 04 April 2026
Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman has warned Barcelona ahead of Atletico Madrid's three games in a row against the Catalans
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Atletico Madrid’s season is about to be defined by ten intense days, and right at the centre of it all is a Nigerian star brimming with confidence.

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Ademola Lookman has sent a clear warning to FC Barcelona ahead of a blockbuster triple-header that could shape both domestic and European ambitions.

Lookman relishing ‘special’ Barcelona showdown

Since arriving at Atlético Madrid, Lookman has wasted no time making his presence felt, quickly becoming one of the most influential players in Diego Simeone’s squad.

Ahead of three crucial meetings with Barcelona in just 10 days, the Super Eagles forward struck a composed but confident tone. “It’s a special game against another tough opponent,” he said. “We need to be ready for that and prepare in the right way… we take every match as it comes, game by game.”

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The first clash comes in La Liga, where Barcelona hold a four-point lead at the top, while Atletico are pushing to secure a Champions League spot. Attention then shifts to Europe, with a Champions League quarter-final tie set to test both sides, before the decisive return leg in Madrid.

'We won 4-0 at home' – confidence from Copa triumph

If Barcelona needed any reminder of Atletico’s threat, Lookman has already provided one. Reflecting on their recent Copa del Rey semi-final clash, he pointed to Atletico’s dominant display in the first leg.

“We won 4-0 at home and the result of the away match was that, and we’re through to the final, so there’s a lot to take away from both games,” he said.

That night, Lookman was electric, scoring and assisting in a devastating first-half performance that put Atletico firmly in control of the tie. Even when Barcelona fought back in the return leg, Atletico held their nerve to advance.

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Since joining from Atalanta BC, Lookman has delivered goals and assists across all competitions, underlining his importance in big moments.

With another high-stakes trilogy looming, Atletico will once again look to their in-form forward to deliver. And if his recent performances are anything to go by, Barcelona have every reason to be concerned.

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