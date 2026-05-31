'We will keep winning' – Unity Cup final star Yusuf full of praise for Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle

After his man-of-the-match performance in the Unity Cup final against Jamaica, Alhassan Yusuf was full of praise for Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle

Super Eagles midfielder Alhassan Yusuf has praised the tactical excellence of head coach Eric Chelle following Nigeria’s emphatic victory over Jamaica on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The dynamic midfielder delivered a masterclass performance to help the national team retain their silverware in London.

A Man of the Match Performance

Nigeria recorded a commanding 3-0 win over the Reggae Boyz in the Unity Cup final at The Valley, successfully defending their crown in front of a packed crowd.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yusuf played a decisive role in the triumph, scoring a brilliant brace alongside a goal from Terem Moffi to secure the win and earn himself the Man of the Match award.

"I feel great especially winning the Unity Cup and scoring my first two goals for the country," Yusuf told reporters after the final whistle.

"I played offensively but I wasn't expecting that early but then it came, I was just in the box, I saw it and then it was a good finish."

Commending Chelle's Vision and Looking Ahead

The Houston Dynamo star went on to commend Chelle’s coaching methods, noting how quickly the manager integrated the newer players into a cohesive unit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He did a really good job, especially the new guys in the team. You see how we played good football," Yusuf added, highlighting the team's attractive style of play.

Reflecting on the pain of missing out on the upcoming World Cup, the midfielder noted that this victory is just the beginning of a new era. “We didn't make the World Cup, so we have to show that we're still here and no matter what happens, we will keep winning,” he asserted.