‘We have to wake up’ — Szoboszlai warns Liverpool mates about UEFA Conference League drop

Liverpool risk playing in the Europa Conference League according to star midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai has issued a blunt warning to his teammates at Liverpool FC after another frustrating result in the Premier League.

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The Hungarian midfielder believes the Reds risk slipping into the UEFA Europa Conference League next season if their performances do not improve quickly.

Late equaliser deepens Liverpool’s concerns

Liverpool were held to a 1–1 draw by Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in a match that again exposed their late-game vulnerabilities. Szoboszlai had earlier put the home side ahead with a superb direct free kick in the first half, a moment that appeared to put the reigning champions in control of the contest.

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However, the game slipped away late on when Richarlison struck in the 90th minute to rescue a point for Tottenham. The goal marked the eighth time this season Liverpool have conceded after the 90th minute, a worrying pattern that has cost the club valuable points.

The result was particularly frustrating for Arne Slot’s side, who missed the chance to climb into the top four following defeats for Aston Villa and Chelsea FC earlier in the round.

Tottenham, managed by Igor Tudor and missing 12 senior players, arrived on a four-game losing streak but still managed to earn their first point under the Croatian coach.

Szoboszlai calls for unity and improvement

Speaking after the match, Szoboszlai admitted Liverpool must urgently address their drop in performance levels between halves.

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“We have to wake up. If we keep going like this, next season we should be happy if we play Conference League,” he told Sky Sports.

The midfielder explained that Liverpool had dominated the opening period but could not replicate that intensity after the break. “In the first half, we played very well. We controlled the whole game, they hardly created many chances. Second half, I don't know, we just don't do the same things like in the first half.”