Vinicius Junior reacts to controversial Villarreal red card

Vinicius Junior apologised to Real Madrid fans and teammates after receiving a controversial red card in their 1-0 La Liga victory over Villarreal

Vinicius Junior has apologised to his Real Madrid teammates and supporters after receiving a controversial straight red card during their 1-0 victory over Villarreal on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Brazilian winger expressed his happiness following the result despite his dismissal threatening to derail a crucial evening for the Spanish giants.

Vinicius apologises after controversial dismissal

Real Madrid secured three valuable points against Villarreal to maintain their pursuit of La Liga leaders Barcelona, with Yan Diomande scoring the decisive goal in a tense encounter. However, the closing stages were dominated by controversy after Vinicius received a straight red card in the 72nd minute, shortly after finding the back of the net.

The decision followed a VAR review that found the Brazilian guilty of pulling the hair of Villarreal's Nathan Saliba. The intervention transformed what had been a promising moment for the Madrid forward into a disciplinary setback, leaving his teammates to navigate the remainder of the contest with 10 men.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vinicius subsequently addressed the incident, acknowledging the disappointment caused by his dismissal while expressing satisfaction with the team's overall achievement.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the winger said: “I am still happy… I want to apologise to my teammates and Real Madrid fans”.

His apology reflected an awareness of the responsibility he carries at the club, particularly during a competitive title race in which every point matters.

Real Madrid hold on to secure vital victory

Despite losing Vinicius, Real Madrid demonstrated defensive resilience to protect their advantage and claim the victory. The result ensured they kept pace with Barcelona, preserving their second position in the battle for the La Liga title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The dismissal nevertheless leaves questions about Vinicius' discipline and the circumstances surrounding the incident. While the VAR intervention provided the basis for the referee's decision, the timing made it an especially damaging moment for the Brazilian and his team.