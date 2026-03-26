Top 10 records Lionel Messi holds in football history

Lionel Messi cemented his status as the greatest of all time in the 21st century when he won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina. || Imago

Lionel Messi cemented his status as the greatest of all time in the 21st century when he won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina. || Imago

Lionel Messi's status as football's GOAT is held up by these 10 records that nobody can break

Lionel Messi’s career is defined by a consistent rewriting of football’s statistical boundaries. Over two decades, he has moved from a prolific young talent at FC Barcelona to the most decorated figure the sport has ever seen.

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His records are milestones of longevity and evidence of a peak that stayed higher for longer than any of his predecessors. By surpassing historical benchmarks set by legends like Pelé, Gerd Müller, and Lothar Matthäus, Messi has established a new standard for individual and collective success.

1. Most Goals for a Single Club and Most La Liga Goals

Messi ended his tenure at FC Barcelona with 672 official goals, a figure that broke a record many believed would stand forever. The previous record for most goals scored for a single club was held by the Brazilian legend Pelé, who netted 643 goals for Santos between 1956 and 1974.

Messi officially surpassed Pelé’s tally on December 22, 2020, during a 3-0 victory against Real Valladolid. His 644th goal came in the 65th minute of that match, assisted by Pedri.

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Lionel Messi remains a respected figure at Barcelona | Imago

Within this haul, Messi also set the record for the most goals in La Liga history with 474. He broke the previous La Liga record of 251 goals, held by Telmo Zarra since 1955, on November 22, 2014, with a hat-trick against Sevilla.

The closest active player to Messi’s La Liga record is Cristiano Ronaldo, who departed the league with 311 goals.

2. Most Goals in a Calendar Year

In 2012, Messi achieved a feat recognised by the Guinness World Records by scoring 91 goals for club and country.

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This total surpassed the previous world record of 85 goals set by German striker Gerd Müller in 1972 while playing for Bayern Munich and West Germany.

Villarreal's Marcos Senna and Barcelona's Lionel Messi in 2012 | Imago

Messi equalled Müller's record on December 9, 2012, with a brace against Real Betis and surpassed it later in the same match. His 91 goals were scored across 69 appearances, averaging 1.32 goals per game. The tally included 79 goals for Barcelona and 12 for Argentina.

The closest any player has come in the modern era is Robert Lewandowski, who scored 69 goals in 2021, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who also reached 69 in 2013.

3. Highest Career Goal Contributions (Goals and Assists)

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Messi holds the record for the most official career assists in football history, currently standing at 407. Historically, this record was difficult to track, but modern data credits Ferenc Puskás with approximately 404 assists, a mark Messi moved past during his time with Inter Miami and Argentina.

In terms of total goal involvements (goals plus assists), Messi has exceeded 1,300, a number that places him at the top of the all-time list.

As the MLS comes to a close, Lionel Messi scored 2 goals and assisted 1 as Inter Miami defeated Atlanta United 4-0 at home.

His playmaking ability has seen him lead domestic leagues in assists multiple times, including a record 21 assists in the 2019-20 La Liga season alone.

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The nearest contemporary rival in terms of assists is Thomas Müller, who has over 300, while Pelé is often credited with around 357 to 369 in various historical databases.

4. Most European Golden Shoes

Messi has won the European Golden Shoe six times (2010, 2012, 2013, 2017, 2018, 2019), an award given to the leading goalscorer in league matches from the top division of every European national league.

He is the only player to win the award in three consecutive seasons. His most prolific campaign came in 2011-12, when he scored 50 league goals, setting an all-time record for the trophy.

Lionel Messi poses with the European Golden Boot after scoring 50 Spanish league goals for Barcelona in 2011/12

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Before Messi’s era, the record for most Golden Shoes was shared by several players at two each, including Gerd Müller and Eusebio.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the closest player to Messi in this category, having won the award four times. No other player in history has reached five, making Messi's six awards a unique statistical outlier in European football.

5. Only Player with an Assist in Five World Cups

Spanning from his debut in 2006 to the triumph in 2022, Messi is the only player to provide at least one assist in five different FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Messi recorded his first World Cup assist in 2006 against Serbia and Montenegro during his debut match.

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Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez celebrate the third Argentine goal in the Match between the teams of Argentina vs Croatia, for the semifinal of the World Cup on December 14, 2022.

He continued this streak through the 2010, 2014, and 2018 editions, culminating in three assists during the 2022 tournament in Qatar, proving his evolution from a pacey winger to a deep-lying playmaker.

Other legendary figures such as Pelé, Grzegorz Lato, and Diego Maradona managed assists in three different World Cups, but none maintained the creative output necessary to bridge five separate tournaments over a sixteen-year span.

6. Most Decorated Player in History

As of 2026, Messi holds the record for the most collective trophies won by a professional footballer, with 47 titles.

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This collection includes 10 La Liga titles, 4 Champions Leagues, 2 Ligue 1 titles, and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His most recent additions include the 2024 Copa América and the 2025 MLS Cup with Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami's owner Jorge Mas | IMAGO

He surpassed his former teammate Dani Alves, who retired with 43 recognised senior trophies. The race for this record was highly publicised during Messi's later years in Europe, and his move to Inter Miami allowed him to pull away from the retired Alves.

Other highly decorated players include Hossam Ashour (40 trophies) and Andres Iniesta (37 trophies), but Messi remains the standalone leader.

7. Most Ballon d’Or and FIFA Individual Awards

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Messi has won the Ballon d’Or a record eight times (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, 2023).

This record was previously shared at three wins by Johan Cruyff, Michel Platini, and Marco van Basten before Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo moved into a different bracket.

Messi also holds the record for the most FIFA World Player/The Best awards with eight wins, surpassing the three wins held by Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo Nazário.

Furthermore, he is the only player to win the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball (Best Player of the Tournament) twice, earning the honours in 2014 and 2022. Cristiano Ronaldo remains his closest competitor in Ballon d'Or wins with five.

8. Most World Cup Appearances and Captaincies

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At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Messi broke the record for the most appearances in the tournament's history.

He reached 26 matches in the final against France, surpassing the previous record of 25 held by German legend Lothar Matthäus since 1998.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi | Credit: Getty

Additionally, Messi holds the record for the most World Cup appearances as a captain, with 19 matches. This record was previously held by Rafa Márquez of Mexico (17 appearances as captain) and Diego Maradona (16).

With the 2026 World Cup approaching, Messi is expected to extend this lead further. The closest active player to his total appearance record is Cristiano Ronaldo, who has played 22 World Cup matches.

9. Only Player to Score in Every Round of a World Cup

During Argentina’s 2022 World Cup winning campaign, Messi became the first player in the history of the current format to score in the Group Stage, Round of 16, Quarter-finals, Semi-finals, and the Final.

He scored against Saudi Arabia and Mexico in the groups, Australia in the Round of 16, the Netherlands in the Quarters, Croatia in the Semis, and twice against France in the Final.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates at full time

While players like Jairzinho (1970) scored in every match their team played, they did so in a tournament with fewer rounds.

Messi's achievement required scoring across seven matches in the modern knockout structure, a feat never replicated by any other Golden Boot or Golden Ball winner.

10. Most Goals and Appearances for Argentina

Messi is the all-time leader in both goals and appearances for the Argentina national team, with 115 goals in 196 caps.

He broke the scoring record previously held by Gabriel Batistuta (56 goals) on June 21, 2016, during a Copa América Centenario match against the United States, while he surpassed the appearance record previously held by Javier Mascherano (147 caps) in 2021.

Argentina legend Lionel Messi | Imago

Messi’s goals have come against 38 different national teams, with South American rivals Bolivia being his most frequent victim.