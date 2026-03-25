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‘They had to play the ball long’ - Celtic legend Bonner defends Iheanacho, blames Martin O'Neill’s tactics

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:57 - 25 March 2026
Celtic legend Bonner defends Iheanacho
Former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner offered a different perspective, suggesting the team's tactical setup was to blame for Kelechi Iheanacho's poor performance.
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Following Celtic's 2-0 defeat on March 22, which severely damaged the club's title hopes, the Nigerian international, Iheanacho, has faced intense criticism.

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Making his first start since December due to a persistent hamstring injury, Iheanacho appeared sluggish and ineffective before being substituted.

His signing was intended to bolster the team's physical presence up front, but his season has been hampered by injuries and the absence of a proper pre-season training regimen.

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Bonner defends Iheanacho

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland, Bonner argued that Celtic failed to play to Iheanacho's strengths and made it too easy for the opposition.

"Everything was straight up the middle, and Ross Graham just outjumped him every single time, especially in the first half," Bonner explained. 

"From the back to the front, it was that type of game today where you had to play the ball long, but Celtic don’t have an idea of how to play it long and get the best out of him."

Iheanacho || Imago
Iheanacho || Imago
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Bonner's analysis points to a broader problem in Celtic's play. He believes the team's predictable, direct approach isolated Iheanacho and allowed Dundee United's defenders to dominate the aerial duels, rather than using wider channels to create better opportunities.

The defeat leaves Celtic in a precarious position in the Scottish Premiership title race. They currently sit third, five points adrift of the leaders. 

Heart of Midlothian and also behind second-placed Rangers FC, with only seven matches left to play.

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