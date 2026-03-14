Super Eagles-eligible goalkeeper celebrates 11th clean sheet of the season

The Nigerian-born former Arsenal star has kept 11 clean sheets in the league this season

Arthur Okonkwo delivered another standout performance to help Wrexham secure an important victory, but the goalkeeper insists the battle for promotion remains far from over.

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The Super Eagles-eligible shot-stopper was instrumental in his side’s 2–0 win over Swansea City, earning praise after keeping his 11th clean sheet of the season.

Okonkwo shines in crucial Wrexham victory

Wrexham strengthened their playoff hopes with a hard-fought victory at STōK Cae Ras, and Okonkwo’s commanding display between the posts proved decisive in securing the result.

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The former Arsenal academy goalkeeper has produced several key saves throughout the season, and this time, he frustrated Swansea’s attacking efforts and ensured his side maintained control of the match.

Okonkwo made three crucial stops during the game, including an impressive low save in the 21st minute to deny Zan Vipotnik after earlier keeping out an effort from Gonçalo Franco.

The goalkeeper remained alert in the second half as well, blocking an attempt from Marko Stamenić before producing another save late in the match to stop Ji-sung Eom from a dangerous free-kick.

At the other end, Wrexham’s goals came from Nathan Broadhead, who opened the scoring midway through the first half, and Callum Doyle, who sealed the victory with a late strike.

However, it was Okonkwo’s series of crucial interventions that earned him the Man of the Match award and ensured Wrexham recorded another clean sheet.

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Super Eagles-eligible goalkeeper focused on playoff race

Despite the impressive milestone, Okonkwo emphasised that the team’s main focus remains securing promotion rather than personal achievements. Speaking after the match to Sky Sports, the 24-year-old highlighted the importance of reacting quickly to situations during games.

“Reacting to the situations that came to me today. I just have to get the three points and the clean sheet as well, which is well-deserved,” Okonkwo said after the match.

The goalkeeper also praised the defensive unit in front of him, stressing that teamwork played a major role in keeping Swansea at bay.

“I think the boys at the back and everyone around defending set-pieces were good today. It is tight but we are trying to focus, one game at a time, and see what happens in the end,” he added.

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With nine matches remaining in the season, Wrexham currently occupy the final playoff spot with 60 points from 37 games, keeping their promotion hopes alive as the campaign enters its decisive stage.