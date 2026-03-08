Ugly, wasteful, brilliant — Sporting Lagos don't care how it looks, Tech Boys got the job done

Tech Boys win, promotion race back on.

Sporting Lagos are back in the promotion race, properly back. A hard-fought 2–1 victory over Abakaliki FC at Onikan Stadium on Sunday closed the gap on Conference B leaders Akwa United to a single point, transforming what felt like a procession at the top of the table into a genuine title fight.

The must-win clash was not always pretty. At times it was downright frustrating. But champions find a way, and right now, the Tech Boys are learning exactly what that means.

Goals from Jacob and Leme, moments of quality punctuating an otherwise grinding evening, did the damage, with Abakaliki's late corner-kick consolation doing little more than providing an unnecessarily nervous finale to what should have been a comfortable close. Sporting held on, three points and that is all that matters tonight.

Jacob breaks the deadlock

For long periods in the first half, it looked like being one of those days. The kind that leaves supporters staring at the ceiling.

Abakaliki FC arrived at Onikan with a clear tactical mandate, sit deep, compress the space, invite Sporting onto them, and exploit the high defensive line on the break.

And for a worrying stretch, it was working. The Rice Boys caught the hosts offside repeatedly, disrupting Sporting's rhythm and feeding the growing anxiety inside the ground.

Missed chances compounded the frustration. Sitters went begging. The crowd groaned. And then, relief. Jacob found the ball at his feet inside the box and side-footed it past the goalkeeper with a composure that momentarily silenced every doubt in the stadium.

Onikan erupted. One-nil, and suddenly Sporting had something to protect, something to build on. They took that lead into the break.

Leme settles it - Then the nerves return

The second half followed an almost identical script. Sporting controlled possession, Abakaliki waited patiently in their defensive block, and chances came and went, including one miss so glaring it drew audible gasps from the stands.

It is to Sporting's credit that they did not let the wastefulness infect their belief. They kept pressing, kept probing, and eventually the visitors' resistance cracked.

Leme was the man to end it. Beating the offside trap with clever movement, he collected the ball, kept his composure, and looped a finish beautifully over the goalkeeper to make it 2–0. Y

For a brief, glorious moment, the job looked done. What followed, however, was a reminder that football rarely lets you off that easily.

Sporting switched off in added time, over-celebrated, lost their shape and Abakaliki punished them from a corner kick to make it 2–1. The final minutes were tense, nervy, and completely unnecessary. But Sporting held on.

The big debate

Former Sporting Lagos boss Paul Offor, the man who led the Tech Boys to their historic NPFL promotion, was in the stands on Sunday, watching intently on behalf of his new employers, league leaders Akwa United.

He will have noted the wastefulness in front of goal, the vulnerability at set pieces, and the tendency to switch off when the game is won. When these two sides meet on March 15th, Offor will come armed with a very detailed dossier.

Former Sporting Lagos coach Paul Offor led the club to the NPFL.

The question is: will Sporting have fixed the problems he witnessed before they face him?

The spy in the stands

Offor's presence added a layer of intrigue that extended well beyond the final whistle. The former boss knows this club intimately, its patterns, its vulnerabilities, its character under pressure.

Coach Paul Offor was in the stands to watch his former club. (Photo Credit: Sporting Lagos/X)

His scouting mission was not lost on anyone inside Onikan, and it will not be lost on the Sporting dressing room either. If anything, it should serve as fuel. There is nothing quite like knowing that the enemy has seen your weaknesses up close to sharpen the focus for what comes next.

“The Tech Boys are four points behind first place or rather, they were. Now it is one. Six games left. One point between first and second. And the two sides meet next week.”

Victor Samuel hits the deck after a strong tackle from Abakaliki, and is being attended to.

Next Up - The Decider

Akwa United vs Sporting Lagos

NPFL Conference B · Sunday, 15 March 2026 · One point separates the two sides. Paul Offor has done his scouting. Now comes the real test.