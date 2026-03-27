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Shock in Black Stars camp as rolex watches, cash stolen before Ghana-Austria clash

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 18:06 - 27 March 2026
Ghana’s Black Stars camp in Austria has been hit by robbery, with players losing Rolex watches and cash.
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The camp of Ghana has been thrown into disarray after a reported robbery at their hotel base in Austria.

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According to reports from SportyFM, the incident occurred while players were away at training, with multiple rooms allegedly broken into and valuables stolen.

Rolex watches and cash are reportedly missing

Sources indicate that at least two players lost expensive Rolex watches during the break-in, with one reportedly valued at around $20,000.

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In a separate incident, a member of the technical team also had his room accessed, with $2,250 in cash said to have been taken from his belongings.

The thefts are believed to have occurred over two days, raising serious concerns about security within the team’s accommodation.

The situation worsened after it was discovered that the hotel’s corridor security cameras were reportedly non-functional.

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This revelation has sparked fears that individuals with access to room key cards may have exploited the lapse in security to carry out the thefts while the team was away.

The timing of the incident has added to the tension within the Black Stars camp, as the team prepares for an important international friendly against Austria.

The Ghana Football Association is yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.

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