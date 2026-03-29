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Sabalenka downs Coco Gauff in thriller to seal Rare Sunshine double

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 08:10 - 29 March 2026
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka defeats Coco Gauff in a three-set Miami Open final to complete the Sunshine Double and claim her 24th career title.
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World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka delivered a commanding performance to defeat Coco Gauff in the final of the Miami Open.

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Sabalenka won 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in a gripping three-set encounter, successfully defending her title and securing one of the most prestigious achievements in tennis, the “Sunshine Double.”

What Is the Sunshine Double?

The “Sunshine Double” refers to winning back-to-back titles at the Indian Wells and Miami Open, two of the largest tournaments outside the Grand Slams.

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What Sabalenka said

Having already triumphed at the Indian Wells Open, Sabalenka’s Miami victory confirms her dominance on the WTA Tour.

“Winning both titles back-to-back is incredibly special. It shows the consistency and level I’ve been able to maintain,” Sabalenka said after the match.

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“I knew I had to reset mentally and play my game again,” Sabalenka explained.

Sabalenka started strongly, overpowering Gauff in the opening set and extending her flawless run through the tournament.

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