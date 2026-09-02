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Super Eagles, Eric Chelle given huge boost ahead of AFCON 2027 qualifiers

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:02 - 02 September 2026
Ryan Alebiosu, Raphael Onyedika and Samuel Chukwueze during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match between Uganda and Nigeria || Photo by Vincent Kamto
Ryan Alebiosu, Raphael Onyedika and Samuel Chukwueze during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match between Uganda and Nigeria || Photo by Vincent Kamto
Nigeria received a timely boost ahead of their AFCON 2027 qualifiers later this month
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Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has received encouraging news ahead of Nigeria’s upcoming AFCON 2027 qualifiers, with Blackburn Rovers providing a positive injury update on Ryan Alebiosu.

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The right-back’s fitness had been a concern after he was forced off late during Blackburn’s goalless draw against Lincoln City.

Alebiosu injury scare eases

Alebiosu started Tuesday night’s Championship fixture but was replaced by Lucas Houghton in the first minute of stoppage time after appearing to struggle with his fitness.

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The late substitution raised questions over whether the Nigeria international would be fit for Blackburn’s weekend meeting with Preston North End at Deepdale. However, Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has eased those concerns, suggesting the defender should recover in time for the fixture.

Speaking after the Lincoln draw, Mowbray told the Lancashire Telegraph: "Pickers isn't going to play. "I would think Alebiosu will be OK. Whilst he's a wonderful talent, he's at times fragile.

"But I think the right words in his ear from the physio department will get him ready for the weekend, I'm pretty sure."

Chelle receives timely Nigeria boost

The update will come as welcome news to Chelle, who will be counting on Alebiosu for Nigeria’s AFCON 2027 qualifying campaign later this month.

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The fullback has established himself as an important member of Blackburn’s squad since arriving from Belgian club Kortrijk last summer, following an impressive loan spell with St Mirren.

Alebiosu has also carried his form into the new campaign, registering one assist in five appearances across all competitions.

With the Super Eagles preparing for their AFCON 2027 qualifying fixtures, Chelle will hope the defender can maintain his fitness and arrive at international duty in good shape.

For now, Alebiosu’s expected return against Preston offers Blackburn and Nigeria reason for optimism after what initially looked like a potentially worrying injury situation.

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