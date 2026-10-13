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Rooney criticises Ronaldo again

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 20:02 - 13 October 2026
Wayne Rooney and Ronaldo
Manchester United legend Waye Rooney weighs in on the Cristiano Ronaldo national team scandal.
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Wayne Rooney has condemned Cristiano Ronaldo’s conduct during Portugal’s recent international camp, accusing his former Manchester United teammate of undermining head coach Jorge Jesus, his fellow players and the Portuguese Football Federation after walking out of the squad.

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Rooney’s criticism comes as Ronaldo faces disciplinary proceedings and a provisional suspension imposed by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) following his departure from the national team camp in Copenhagen on September 30. 

The 41-year-old has apologised for leaving but remains at the centre of a dispute over his relationship with Jesus and his role in the Portugal squad.

What Rooney said 

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Speaking on the Stick to United podcast, Rooney questioned why Ronaldo chose to handle the situation publicly, particularly as Lionel Messi was receiving an emotional farewell from Argentina on the same day Ronaldo released his lengthy explanation.

“It’s just wrong in every sense, from my point of view. To undermine your manager, undermine your teammates the way he has,” Rooney said.

He also questioned Ronaldo’s response to the later stage of his career, arguing that every player eventually has to leave international football and that the Portugal captain was struggling to accept that transition.

“Unfortunately he’s not dealing with it well and it’s getting uncomfortable to see,” Rooney added.

Rooney was especially critical of Ronaldo’s claim that he had agreed on a set of points for Jesus to address at a press conference after their disagreement.

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“You can’t tell the manager what he’s got to say in a press conference. That just goes beyond anything I’ve ever seen,” the former England captain said.

Why Ronaldo left Portugal camp 

The dispute followed Portugal’s 2-1 Nations League victory over Norway in Oslo on September 27, when Ronaldo remained an unused substitute despite warming up during the second half. 

He also left the pitch without joining his teammates in acknowledging the travelling supporters.

Ronaldo departed Portugal’s camp in Copenhagen three days later, ahead of the team’s match against Denmark. He subsequently claimed Jesus had told him he would play for 30 minutes against Norway before changing the plan, describing it as a breach of trust.

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In a statement published on October 7, Ronaldo also alleged that an agreement had been reached for Jesus to explain the situation publicly. 

He said the coach’s subsequent press conference did not reflect their discussion and that he decided to leave rather than wait for what he considered another broken promise. Jesus, however, denied that the alleged agreement had been made.

Ronaldo apologised to his teammates and the Portuguese public for his departure, accepted responsibility for his actions and said he would accept any punishment imposed by the federation. 

He also made clear that he had not retired from international football and remained available for selection.

FPF opens disciplinary proceedings 

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The FPF’s disciplinary council opened proceedings on October 9 to assess whether Ronaldo’s departure constituted a disciplinary offence. On October 10, it imposed a non-automatic provisional suspension and classified the case as urgent.

The measure is an interim step while the case is investigated. Ronaldo had already indicated that he would accept the consequences of his actions, although he has maintained that his decision followed a breakdown in trust with Jesus. 

From Man United teammates to public disagreements 

Rooney and Ronaldo developed a formidable partnership at Manchester United after Ronaldo arrived from Sporting in 2003 and Rooney joined from Everton in 2004. 

They played together until Ronaldo left for Real Madrid in 2009, winning three Premier League titles, the 2007/08 UEFA Champions League, the 2005/06 and 2008/09 League Cups, and the 2008 FIFA Club World Cup.

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Their relationship became a public talking point again during Ronaldo’s second spell at United. In October 2022, Rooney criticised Ronaldo’s refusal to come on as a substitute and his early departure down the tunnel during a 2-0 win over Tottenham, describing his conduct as unacceptable and warning that he was becoming an unwanted distraction.

Ronaldo responded in a November 2022 interview by suggesting Rooney criticised him because he had retired while Ronaldo was still playing at a high level. 

He also made a pointed remark about his own appearance, saying he looked better than Rooney. Earlier that year, Ronaldo had reacted to Rooney’s criticism on Instagram with the words “Two jealous.”

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