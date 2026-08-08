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Revealed: Key reason Manchester United backed out of deal for Cameroon star Baleba

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:54 - 08 August 2026
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Brighton have refused to litsen to any offers for Carlos Baleba. Photo: Imago
Manchester United will not proceed with their internet in Cameroon international Carlos Baleba
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Manchester United have reportedly put their plans to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba on hold following an injury setback suffered by the Cameroon international during pre-season.

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The 22-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford and has reportedly wanted the transfer for more than a year, but his latest fitness issue has complicated United's plans.

Baleba injury forces Manchester United to reconsider

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are currently not advancing negotiations for Baleba after the midfielder suffered an ankle ligament injury in training. Baleba subsequently missed Brighton's 4-3 friendly victory over Strasbourg on August 1, raising concerns over his immediate availability ahead of the new campaign.

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Although the injury is not expected to keep the midfielder out for an extended period, United have decided to exercise caution before committing to a major transfer.

Brighton are continuing to monitor Baleba's condition, with the club's medical team assessing the severity of the injury and determining how long he could be sidelined. The setback is particularly frustrating for Baleba, who has reportedly pushed for a move to Manchester United on two occasions.

The Cameroon star wanted to join the Red Devils during the summer of 2025 and again made a move to Old Trafford one of his priorities this summer. However, his latest injury has arrived at an unfortunate moment and could now threaten his chances of finally getting the transfer he wants.

Manchester United consider alternatives

United's decision does not necessarily mean the door has been permanently closed on Baleba. The club are continuing to assess the situation and could revisit the midfielder's potential transfer once there is greater clarity over his recovery.

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For now, however, United are exploring other midfield options as manager Ruben Amorim looks to strengthen his squad.

Baleba has developed into an important player for Brighton since arriving from Lille and his physicality, energy and ability to cover ground have made him an attractive target.

His injury has therefore created a major complication for a transfer that had already proved difficult to negotiate. Manchester United's preference will now be to establish the full extent of the injury before deciding whether to resume talks or turn their attention towards alternative midfield targets.

With the new season approaching, the coming days could determine whether Baleba's long-standing dream of moving to Manchester United remains alive or suffers another setback.

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