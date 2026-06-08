Real Madrid urges UEFA to strip Barcelona of titles amid Negreira corruption case

Real Madrid has reportedly escalated their response to the Negreira corruption scandal, formally requesting that UEFA strip arch-rivals Barcelona of their past titles.

Florentino Perez has taken swift action after being re-elected as Real Madrid president, initiating a legal strike against Barcelona.

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The incumbent president officially secured re-election at Madrid, having defeated rival candidate Enrique Riquelme in the club's presidential election.

Fresh off a commanding election victory, Perez has begun the process of intensifying the conflict with Barcelona.

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Perez pushes for unprecedented sanctions

Perez has launched a major offensive, submitting a comprehensive legal dossier to UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The club has dispatched a detailed legal file to UEFA, which it views as the only authority capable of delivering the "exemplary punishment" it believes is warranted.

Florentino Perez || Imago

This move marks a complete breakdown in relations between Spain's two footballing giants, with Perez having previously stated that the relationship is "officially dead."

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While initial speculation centred on a potential European competition ban for Barcelona, reports from Spanish outlet AS suggest that the Bernabeu hierarchy is now advocating for the unprecedented measure of revoking historical titles.

The document sent to UEFA is said to be a meticulous 500-page report. According to AS, it contains what Real Madrid officials have termed "evident proof" of systemic corruption that allegedly influenced La Liga outcomes over a two-decade span.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta || Image credit: Imago

The dossier is reported to include a season-by-season analysis of points that Real Madrid claims were "stolen" from them due to biased refereeing.

Perez has been specific in his allegations, previously asserting that "this year they have taken between 16 and 18 points from us."

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