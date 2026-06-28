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Real Madrid slap €60m price tag on Man United target

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:49 - 28 June 2026
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Real Madrid CF's Rodrygo Goes, Fede Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga celebrate goal during La Liga match. January 4, 2026 || Image credit: Imago
Real Madrid CF's Rodrygo Goes, Fede Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga celebrate goal during La Liga match. January 4, 2026 || Image credit: Imago
Real Madrid are reportedly opening to selling the midfielder, but only for a hefty fee
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Real Madrid have reportedly placed a €60 million valuation on French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga ahead of a planned summer squad clear-out in the Spanish capital.

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The 23-year-old midfieldr has emerged as a primary transfer target for Manchester United as the English giants look to bolster their midfield options for the upcoming campaign.

Los Blancos Plot Large-Scale Sale Under Mourinho

The club's management is planning a significant financial restructuring, aiming to raise substantial capital through player sales before making further high-profile reinforcements to the squad.

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Camavinga has unexpectedly been designated as one of the primary candidates for a transfer under new boss Jose Mourinho, with Real Madrid expecting to fetch at least €60 million for his services.

While Manchester United are leading the chase in England, the versatile Frenchman has also attracted serious interest from Serie A champions Inter Milan and Ligue 1 heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain.

Midfielder Prefers Bernabéu Stay But Awaits Crucial Showdown Talks

Despite the mounting transfer speculation across Europe, available reports indicate that Camavinga’s strong preference is to remain with the Spanish giants and fight for his place in the team.

However, his long-term future in Madrid will ultimately hinge on the tactical vision of newly appointed head coach Jose Mourinho.

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The midfielder is currently away on vacation but is scheduled to return to the club's training ground on July 13 for routine pre-season medical examinations, where a critical face-to-face meeting with Mourinho will finally determine whether he stays or leaves.

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