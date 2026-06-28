Real Madrid beat Barcelona to signing of Nigerian-born youngster compared to Roberto Carlos

Los Blancos have flexed their muscles once again to beat Barcelona and a host of other European clubs to the signing of a Nigerian-born protege

Real Madrid have won a fierce multi-club transfer battle to secure the signature of highly-rated teenage full-back Victory Okorie.

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The sixteen-year-old defensive prodigy has put pen to paper on his first professional contract with Los Blancos, cementing his status as one of the most coveted young talents in Spanish football.

Los Blancos Edge Out European Giants for Defensive Prodigy

The race for the teenage sensation sparked an intense battle across the continent, with Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, and Juventus all actively monitoring his situation.

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Alavés had fought desperately to retain the defender by offering a guaranteed pathway to their first team, but Real Madrid's hierarchy successfully convinced the player's representatives that the Santiago Bernabéu was the ultimate destination for his long-term growth.

Born in Madrid to Nigerian parents, Okorie chose to prioritise his athletic development within Spain over financially superior offers from abroad.

He will initially join the club's Juvenil B squad next season to gradually adapt to his new high-pressure surroundings.

Physical Powerhouse Draws Comparison to Club Royalty

Standing at over 1.80 metres tall and still growing, Okorie is widely regarded by scouts as the archetype of a modern attacking full-back.

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The youngster, who began his footballing journey at Rayo Vallecano before moving to Alavés alongside his talented older brother Ivan, has dazzled youth coaches with his rare combination of explosive pace, raw power, and technical composure on the ball.

While trainers note that his decision-making and crossing accuracy still require fine-tuning, his relentless overlapping runs have already turned heads within the capital.