Advertisement

Real Madrid beat Barcelona to signing of Nigerian-born youngster compared to Roberto Carlos

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:10 - 28 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Los Blancos have flexed their muscles once again to beat Barcelona and a host of other European clubs to the signing of a Nigerian-born protege
Advertisement

Real Madrid have won a fierce multi-club transfer battle to secure the signature of highly-rated teenage full-back Victory Okorie.

Advertisement

The sixteen-year-old defensive prodigy has put pen to paper on his first professional contract with Los Blancos, cementing his status as one of the most coveted young talents in Spanish football.

Los Blancos Edge Out European Giants for Defensive Prodigy

The race for the teenage sensation sparked an intense battle across the continent, with Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, and Juventus all actively monitoring his situation.

Advertisement

Alavés had fought desperately to retain the defender by offering a guaranteed pathway to their first team, but Real Madrid's hierarchy successfully convinced the player's representatives that the Santiago Bernabéu was the ultimate destination for his long-term growth.

Born in Madrid to Nigerian parents, Okorie chose to prioritise his athletic development within Spain over financially superior offers from abroad.

He will initially join the club's Juvenil B squad next season to gradually adapt to his new high-pressure surroundings.

Physical Powerhouse Draws Comparison to Club Royalty

Standing at over 1.80 metres tall and still growing, Okorie is widely regarded by scouts as the archetype of a modern attacking full-back.

Advertisement

The youngster, who began his footballing journey at Rayo Vallecano before moving to Alavés alongside his talented older brother Ivan, has dazzled youth coaches with his rare combination of explosive pace, raw power, and technical composure on the ball.

While trainers note that his decision-making and crossing accuracy still require fine-tuning, his relentless overlapping runs have already turned heads within the capital.

Observers inside Valdebebas have already likened his high-octane playing style to a blend of Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies and iconic Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Colin Udoh slams South Africa after Canada defeat ends Bafana Bafana’s World Cup run
Football
29.06.2026
'Top tier ego, mid tier talent' — Former Super Eagles press officer rips into South Africa after World Cup exit
Morocco players celebrating || imago
Football
29.06.2026
'My Heart Is With Morocco' – Ex-Netherlands star reveals loyalty ahead of World Cup showdown
Scholes urges Tuchel to drop Declan Rice
2026 FIFA World Cup
29.06.2026
Scholes urges Tuchel to drop Declan Rice for England's World Cup knockout game
Hugo Broos savours South Africa's nervy win over Korea Republic
Football
29.06.2026
Broos reveals what Bafana must improve after World Cup exit
Ronaldo hails Mbappe as his successor
2026 FIFA World Cup
29.06.2026
‘Reminds me of myself’ - Ronaldo hails Mbappe as his successor after blistering World Cup start
Chelle pinpoints games that cost Nigeria
Super Eagles
29.06.2026
‘These dropped points hurt us’ - Chelle pinpoints games that cost Nigeria's World Cup dream