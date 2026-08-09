Advertisement

Premier League clubs battle for ex-Super Eagles target Folarin Balogun

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:19 - 09 August 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Tuchel slams FIFA’s decision to overturn Balogun’s red card
Former Arsenal star and ex-Super Eagles target Folarin Balogun is set to leave current side AS Monaco
Advertisement

Folarin Balogun could be heading for a return to the Premier League, with two clubs reportedly leading the race to sign the AS Monaco striker this summer.

Advertisement

According to Nice-Matin, one of the two leading contenders is from England, while the identity of the other club has not been revealed. Balogun is expected to leave Monaco in the coming weeks despite having a contract with the French club until 2028.

Premier League club emerges as Balogun contender

Balogun's future at Monaco appears increasingly uncertain after three seasons with the Ligue 1 side.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old United States international now has a decision to make as interest in his services continues to grow. Once he chooses his preferred destination, negotiations between Monaco and the interested club are expected to begin.

A return to England would represent an interesting next chapter for Balogun, who developed through Arsenal's academy before establishing himself as a senior striker in France. The forward first moved to France in August 2022 when he joined Stade de Reims on loan from Arsenal.

His campaign in Champagne was hugely impressive, with Balogun scoring 22 goals in 39 appearances. His performances convinced Monaco to make a permanent move for the striker the following summer.

Balogun's Monaco record attracts suitors

Since arriving in the principality, Balogun has become an established figure in French football. The New York-born striker has made 91 appearances for Monaco, scoring regularly despite having to compete for attacking opportunities within the squad.

Advertisement

Last season, he featured 43 times across all competitions, finding the net 19 times while also providing four assists.

Those numbers have helped maintain his reputation as an exciting attacking option, with his pace, movement and finishing making him an appealing target for clubs looking to strengthen their forward line.

Balogun has also become an important player for the United States, earning 31 international caps and scoring 12 goals.

With his departure from Monaco now expected, the next decision rests with the striker. If he chooses a return to England, a Premier League club could soon open formal negotiations for a player who once emerged from Arsenal's ranks as one of the country's most promising young forwards.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Make him pay - Angry Man United fans demand Carrick unleashes 'vengeful' team to hang Amorim
Football
10.08.2026
Make him pay - Angry Man United fans demand Carrick unleashes 'vengeful' team to hang Amorim
Lampard and Terry recount tears in the dressing room after Mourinho's sacking
Football
10.08.2026
Lampard and Terry recount tears in the dressing room after Mourinho's first Chelsea sacking
No Nigeria, No Ghana, No South Africa: These are Africa’s 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup teams
Football
10.08.2026
No Nigeria, No Ghana, No South Africa: These are Africa’s 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup teams
Valverde on Mourinho's return to Madrid
Football
10.08.2026
‘I didn't expect him to be like this’ - Valverde on Mourinho's return to Madrid
Ex-Liverpool star not convinced about Guimaraes
Football
10.08.2026
‘He’s got to prove that he really is top class’ - Ex-Liverpool star not convinced about Guimaraes Arsenal move
From Debutants to World Cup: This Is What Malawi’s WAFCON 2026 Run Means For Every ‘Small’ Nation in African Football
Football
10.08.2026
From Debutants to World Cup: This Is What Malawi’s WAFCON 2026 Run Means For Every ‘Small’ Nation in African Football