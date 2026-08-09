Premier League clubs battle for ex-Super Eagles target Folarin Balogun

Former Arsenal star and ex-Super Eagles target Folarin Balogun is set to leave current side AS Monaco

Folarin Balogun could be heading for a return to the Premier League, with two clubs reportedly leading the race to sign the AS Monaco striker this summer.

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According to Nice-Matin, one of the two leading contenders is from England, while the identity of the other club has not been revealed. Balogun is expected to leave Monaco in the coming weeks despite having a contract with the French club until 2028.

Premier League club emerges as Balogun contender

Balogun's future at Monaco appears increasingly uncertain after three seasons with the Ligue 1 side.

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The 25-year-old United States international now has a decision to make as interest in his services continues to grow. Once he chooses his preferred destination, negotiations between Monaco and the interested club are expected to begin.

A return to England would represent an interesting next chapter for Balogun, who developed through Arsenal's academy before establishing himself as a senior striker in France. The forward first moved to France in August 2022 when he joined Stade de Reims on loan from Arsenal.

His campaign in Champagne was hugely impressive, with Balogun scoring 22 goals in 39 appearances. His performances convinced Monaco to make a permanent move for the striker the following summer.

Balogun's Monaco record attracts suitors

Since arriving in the principality, Balogun has become an established figure in French football. The New York-born striker has made 91 appearances for Monaco, scoring regularly despite having to compete for attacking opportunities within the squad.

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Last season, he featured 43 times across all competitions, finding the net 19 times while also providing four assists.

Those numbers have helped maintain his reputation as an exciting attacking option, with his pace, movement and finishing making him an appealing target for clubs looking to strengthen their forward line.

Balogun has also become an important player for the United States, earning 31 international caps and scoring 12 goals.