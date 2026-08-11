Paul Pogba contract set to be termitated by French cub
Monaco are reportedly preparing to release Paul Pogba from his contract, effectively ending a frustrating spell that has seen the French midfielder fail to revive his stalling career.
The Principality club intend to reach a financial settlement by September 1, 2026, which would terminate the final year of his two-season deal and allow the 33-year-old to join a new team on a free transfer.
Pogba’s fresh injury setback
The decision follows a debilitating run of fitness issues that peaked on Tuesday morning during Monaco's pre-season camp in England.
Pogba suffered a fresh left thigh injury during a small-sided training game, immediately requiring an MRI to assess the structural damage.
According to French outlet Nice-Matin, the club's hierarchy had already informed the player weeks ago that he was free to seek a new project.
This latest setback simply reaffirmed their intention to part ways, as his summer preparations had already been disrupted by a recurring right knee problem.
Since arriving at the Stade Louis II on a free transfer in June 2025, Pogba has managed just six competitive appearances, failing to establish any rhythm or justify his highly anticipated return to French football.
The doping ban and Juventus exit
Pogba initially joined Monaco hoping to rebuild his reputation following a suspension that derailed his professional career.
In February 2024, the midfielder was handed a four-year doping ban after testing positive for DHEA, a banned substance that boosts testosterone levels, following a match for Juventus in August 2023.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport subsequently reduced the suspension to 18 months upon appeal, clearing him to return to competitive action in 2025.
Juventus and Pogba mutually agreed to terminate his contract in November 2024, paving the way for his move to Ligue 1. However, the lengthy absence from competitive football compounded the physical vulnerabilities he had already exhibited during his final, injury-plagued years in Italy.
Searching for a final chapter
The impending release marks another difficult obstacle for a player who was once universally considered among the best midfielders in world football.
During his prime years, Pogba established a formidable legacy on both the domestic and international stages. He famously anchored the midfield as France secured the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
At the club level, he captured four consecutive Serie A titles with Juventus between 2012 and 2016, before notably winning the 2016/17 UEFA Europa Lb eague and League Cup during his second stint at Manchester United.