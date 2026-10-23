Man United managerial target warned not to take job by Germany legend Oliver Kahn

German icon Oliver Kahn has cautioned Julian Nagelsmann against taking charge at Manchester United

German football legend Oliver Kahn has warned Julian Nagelsmann against taking the Manchester United job, describing a move to Old Trafford as an enormous risk given the club’s recent managerial instability.

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The former Bayern Munich chief executive believes the Germany coach must carefully consider his next move as Michael Carrick faces mounting pressure following United’s humiliating 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como.

Kahn warns Nagelsmann over Manchester United move

Nagelsmann has reportedly emerged as a leading candidate to replace Carrick, with United’s director of recruitment Christopher Vivell pushing for the former Bayern Munich manager to take charge. However, Kahn, who worked with Nagelsmann during their time together at Bayern, believes the 39-year-old should think carefully before accepting the challenge of managing the Premier League giants.

Speaking on German television programme Triple – der Hagedorn Fußballtalk, the former goalkeeper questioned whether United would provide the right environment for Nagelsmann to develop his managerial career.

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“From his point of view, it's not an easy situation. He isn't someone with a great deal of experience, particularly when it comes to foreign teams,” Kahn said.

He added: “The Premier League and Manchester United have not been known for much continuity in the managerial position in recent years.”

Kahn also urged his compatriot to consider the risks associated with taking charge of a club that has struggled to find stability since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

“He has to ask himself: What is my next step? Does it have to be the right one? Or do I immediately associate it with an enormous risk like Manchester United, where essentially every manager in recent years has failed sooner or later? You should look very carefully at where you're going.”

Carrick under pressure as United consider alternatives

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Nagelsmann’s managerial career has included spells at Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich before taking charge of Germany. However, his previous departures from Bayern and the national team have raised questions about his suitability for another high-pressure appointment.

Kahn, who dismissed Nagelsmann at Bayern in 2023, previously criticised the team’s performances under the coach, arguing they had become “less successfully and less attractively” playing.

Despite those concerns, Vivell reportedly remains keen on bringing Nagelsmann to Old Trafford. United recruitment chief Jason Wilcox is understood to favour a manager with Premier League experience, however, leaving Brighton’s Fabian Hürzeler, Eddie Howe, Unai Emery and Antonio Conte among the names under consideration.

Carrick is expected to remain in charge for Sunday’s Premier League meeting with Bournemouth, despite increasing scrutiny following the defeat to Como.