Super Eagles star makes strange promise to teammates ahead of Madagascar tie

Super Eagles defender Chibuike Nwaiwu promises his Nigeria teammates a unique boot-cleaning celebration if they score against Madagascar in Friday's AFCON tie.

Super Eagles defender Chibuike Nwaiwu has made an unusual promise to his Nigeria teammates ahead of Friday’s AFCON 2027 qualifier against Madagascar.

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The Trabzonspor centre-back has vowed to continue his playful boot-cleaning celebration whenever a teammate scores, bringing a tradition that has already caught attention in Turkey into the Super Eagles dressing room.

Nwaiwu brings strange celebration to Nigeria

Nwaiwu earned his place in Eric Chelle’s squad after impressing for Trabzonspor since joining the Turkish club in January 2026. The 23-year-old defender said he was delighted to receive the opportunity to represent Nigeria and remains grateful for how his career has developed.

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“First of all, I thank God for everything. I thank God for my life and for the journey so far. I feel so happy to be here and to give what I have for my country. I’m so happy,” he told Festus Dada.

Nwaiwu has also quickly developed a reputation for his unusual goal celebration at Trabzonspor.

The defender carried out the celebration after Mohamed Salah scored twice against Istanbul Basaksehir in August, with Nwaiwu pretending to clean the goalscorer’s boots.

Rather than leaving the ritual behind in Turkey, he has now brought it to the Super Eagles.

“I think that is my special celebration, and I brought the celebration here too. Anyone who scores, I clean their boots,” Nwaiwu revealed.

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Super Eagles star praises Salah

Nwaiwu’s celebration has also given him an opportunity to explain the relationship behind the unusual ritual. The Nigerian defender shares the Trabzonspor dressing room with Salah, who has made a strong impression on him away from the pitch despite his global reputation.

“Salah is a very big player, but he’s so humble and friendly. He doesn’t mind talking to everyone. He always wants to speak to everyone. He’s so humble, and I really like that about him,” Nwaiwu said.

The defender has credited his progress at Trabzonspor to his faith and believes the Turkish club has played an important role in his development.

“I always say that everything I do is by the grace of God. Without His grace, I can do nothing. I feel so happy and so good to play for the team. I believe it is a very big club in Turkey and maybe in the world,” he added.

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