Nigeria's player-first sportsbook arrives just in time for football's biggest tournament, built from the Nigerian bettor outward.

Nigeria's player-first sportsbook arrives just in time for football's biggest tournament, built from the Nigerian bettor outward.

Lagos, Nigeria, 9th June 2026: Scorama, a fully licensed sports betting and gaming platform, has officially launched in Nigeria, timed to the opening of the FIFA World Cup.

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The brand enters the market with some of the boldest World Cup outright odds Nigerian bettors have seen, alongside a 100% welcome bonus built to reward players from their very first bet.

Scorama was built around one thing the rest of the market overlooks: the player. The platform launches with a clear promise: fast payouts, a social betting experience, and full transparency on every ticket. No clunky apps. No platform working against you. Just somewhere you actually belong.

"Nigerians don't just bet, they study the game, they argue the game, they live it," said Bukola Edunjobi, General Manager of Scorama. "Every other platform treats that passion like a transaction. We built Scorama around it. This World Cup, we're backing that conviction with outright odds that say what we mean: play where you belong."

To mark the launch, Scorama is offering enhanced outright odds on World Cup winners and standout nations, giving players sharper value on the tournament's biggest calls. New players who sign up during the launch window also receive a 100% First-Time Deposit Bonus up to ₦250,000.

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Built on enterprise-grade infrastructure and backed by world-class partners including Sportradar, Evolution, Pragmatic Play, and Spribe, Scorama enters Nigeria fully equipped from day one: native iOS and Android apps, premium live odds, and social, community-driven betting built into the platform rather than bolted on.

Scorama operates under a valid licence issued by the Oyo State Gaming and Lottery Board (Category: Sports Betting / Casino, Licence No: OYSGB/SPCB/2507142) and is committed to responsible gaming. The platform is strictly for players aged 18 and above.

Scorama is live now across Nigeria. Download the app or visit scorama.com to register and play.

Scorama is Nigeria's player-first sportsbook, built from the Nigerian bettor's experience outwardly. Fast, social, and transparent, Scorama gives players a betting experience designed around how they actually play. Play where you belong.

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Media Contact support@scorama.com, scorama.com