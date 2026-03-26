Nigeria’s gambling market surges to ₦5.6 trillion - how it compares to other countries around the world

It’s a fact reflected in the surge of the Nigerian gambling market to an estimated 5.6 trillion Naira. Accessibility, particularly via mobile phone, has been a big factor, as has the popularity gambling has found with young Nigerians, who have turned to it either for entertainment or financial gain. Then there’s also the general greater adoption of digital technology, such as apps. Below is a look at the Nigerian market in comparison to the US, UK, and South African markets, including growth, size, and player preferences, and at what makes the Nigerian market unique and where there’s still work to be done.

Nigeria vs the US market

According to the American Gaming Association, in January 2026, total gross gaming revenue grew by 3.4% year on year to $6.74 billion . Traditional casino gaming expanded by 0.9% to $4.03 billion and hit a record, and igaming reached $1 billion, a whopping +21% increase. Sports betting was down, however, by a minor 0.1% to $1.61 billion.

Accessibility has been a big factor, like in Nigeria, and younger US players have displayed a preference for online gambling. The wide variety of gaming options available, including slots, poker, and sports betting has attracted players more to online gambling than traditional gambling. The online market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% from 2025 to 2030 , with online casino gaming predicted to show the highest CAGR at 10.5%.

Nigeria vs the UK market

Nigerians and UK citizens love sports betting, which statistics show to be the most popular betting activity. In terms of the growth of the overall igaming market, the highly regulated, highly competitive UK one trails a long way behind the US, which has a predicted CAGR of at least double that of the UK. Growth in the UK will be steady, nevertheless.

In the UK, online casino games, poker, and bingo follow sports betting in popularity, and slots, blackjack, roulette, and live dealer games are the most popular. UK players are showing a preference for low-risk, low-stake online casino games, which has witnessed slots become incredibly popular, and esports betting is also growing. Nigerians are displaying the same preferences, which suggests a wish for constant wins, longer gaming sessions, and potential visits to the highest payout casinos. Interestingly, they’ve shown an affinity for classic-themed games. Animal-themed and Asian-inspired slots are also popular with Nigerians.

Nigeria vs the South African market

Some might consider the South African online gambling market unexpectedly huge, since experts have predicted revenue of 2,663.1 million by 2030 and a CAGR of 10.8% from 2025 to 2030. This is bigger than even for the US. Sports betting has been the biggest revenue generator in the South African market and is both the fastest-growing segment and the largest one. Total gambling turnover is generally on the rise, having reached more than a trillion South African rand (ZAR) in the last couple of financial years, as has gross gambling revenue significantly.

Slots are the most popular vertical. Traditional Australian and US-style slots, which have mechanical features such as hold and spin, multi-ways, multi-features, and jackpots, have worked well in South Africa. Mobile betting and smartphone penetration, however, are major drivers, and, besides sports betting, South African consumer preferences are shifting towards more immersive experiences, such as live dealer games and esports betting. Like a lot of Nigerians, however, South Africans appear to be gambling more for economic motives than entertainment ones, whereas UK and US gambling appears driven more by a desire for entertainment.

Nigeria vs the Canadian market

Canada represents a slightly different but equally interesting comparison. The country has a well-regulated and steadily growing online gambling sector, with provincial oversight playing a major role in how markets operate. Regions like Ontario have embraced open licensing frameworks, allowing private operators to enter and compete, which has significantly boosted both innovation and consumer choice.

Canadian players tend to favour a balanced mix of sports betting and online casino gaming, with strong interest in slots, table games, and live dealer experiences. Unlike Nigeria, where rapid growth is largely driven by mobile accessibility and a young demographic, Canada’s market growth is more structured and supported by regulation, consumer protections, and responsible gambling initiatives.

Another defining feature is player focus on value and returns. Many users actively seek out platforms offering competitive bonuses and favourable return-to-player rates, often comparing the options found at Casino.ca such as the highest payout online casinos in Canada before committing to a platform. This level of market maturity reflects a more informed player base and a competitive operator landscape.

Lessons for Nigeria to learn

One thing that has stood out is how much Nigerians love football . This is reflected in the stats for football betting, which show almost three-quarters of sports betting goes on the sport.

Regulation is another area with potential. Nigerian authorities are working to create a tight regulatory environment closer to the style of the UK. However, more work regarding reporting, enforcement, and consumer protection is necessary to bring consistency up to the level of the UK’s Gambling Commission, which publishes market statistics regularly and enforces standards across operators. This keeps the gambling economy measurable and structured.

The US, too, also has a more coordinated system that collects revenue and shows how this revenue reached the governmental coffers. Its state-by-state framework covers licenses, compliance, and tax structures, and captures gambling revenues formally. Despite Nigeria’s large participation and spending, the route of revenue from players’ pockets to public purses is less direct. State oversight is uneven, and gaps in enforcement exist, which is shaping how the money moves.

The Nigerian gambling market is growing powerfully and has a promising future ahead of it. However, if Nigeria wants to emulate the successes of other markets, tightening and coordinating regulation and revenue collection would be a significant step forward.