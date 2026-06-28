'Next time, it'll be Cris' – Portugal Man of the Match tips Ronaldo to shine in KO rounds

Cristiano Ronaldo has been tipped for a starring role for Portugal in the World Cup knockout rounds

Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa has strongly backed Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes following his side’s frustrating goalless draw against Colombia.

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The Porto shot-stopper is entirely confident that the team's veteran leaders will rise to the occasion when the high-stakes knockout rounds begin.

Heroic Costa Chooses Team Success Over Personal Glory

Costa was the undisputed saviour for the European heavyweights in their final Group H fixture, producing six crucial saves to keep a clean sheet in the 0-0 draw with Colombia and officially earn the Player of the Match award.

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Despite his spectacular individual performance under pressure, the 26-year-old admitted he felt immense disappointment over the stalemate, emphasising that collective victory always supersedes individual accolades.

Speaking to reporters about his brilliant afternoon between the posts and the pressure mounting on his captain, Costa stated, “We wanted to win. I'd rather trade the Man of the Match award for a victory. Today I was the one who helped, next time it'll be Cris, or Bruno, or someone else.”

World-Class Experience Fuels Confidence for Round of 32

While outside critics continue to question Ronaldo's starting role and declining mobility, Costa highlighted the unparalleled depth and elite pedigree present within Roberto Martínez’s squad.