Mourinho reveals how he banished player who refused pain injections

Jose Mourinho shared how he punished a player for refusing medication to help him play through pain.

Newly appointed Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has offered insight into his uncompromising man-management philosophy, recounting a bizarre scenario where he personally took a painkilling injection to prove a point to an injured player.

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What Mourinho said

Speaking on the Beast Mode On Podcast, the legendary Portuguese tactician recalled an injury problem where he needed a squad member, who had suffered a minor fracture in his middle toe, to take a small anaesthetic injection and play through the pain barrier.

When the player refused, the two-time UEFA Champions League winner took matters into his own hands. "I took off my shoe and socks, and I put my foot right in front of his face, and I told the doctor: 'Give me the injection'," Mourinho revealed, noting that the doctor complied. "And he gave it to me, and my toe was perfect. Then I told the player, 'C'mon, you can also do it.'"

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Despite Mourinho’s dramatic demonstration, the unnamed player remained completely unfazed and refused to step onto the pitch. "He said, 'No, you are crazy'… well. He played NO matches with me after this.”

This win-at-all-costs mentality has defined Mourinho's entire career, famously pushing the likes of John Terry, Frank Lampard, and Pepe to consistently play through injuries during his previous legendary spells.

The 63-year-old manager is set to officially begin his second stint at the Santiago Bernabéu, having previously led Los Blancos to a historic 100-point season while lifting the 2011/12 La Liga title and the 2010/11 Copa del Rey.

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