Mbappe gives Osimhen, other Real Madrid targets warning about playing for Los Blancos

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has opened up about the realities of playing for Los Blancos

As speculation continues to grow over a potential move for Victor Osimhen, Kylian Mbappé has offered a timely reality check about life at Real Madrid.

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The French superstar opened up on the intense pressure that comes with wearing the famous white shirt, sending a clear message to any player dreaming of a move to the Spanish giants.

Mbappe outlines harsh reality of Real Madrid spotlight

Since arriving in Spain, Mbappé has quickly realised that playing for Real Madrid is about far more than just football. The expectations, scrutiny, and relentless media attention are part of everyday life at the club.

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“People are very passionate. For them, Real Madrid is a religion,” he explained, highlighting the emotional connection fans have with the club. According to Mbappé, even the smallest events can spark widespread debate and speculation, making it impossible to escape the spotlight.

Rather than shy away from it, the French forward has embraced the pressure. He acknowledged that criticism is unavoidable, even for the very best players to have worn the shirt, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

“At Real Madrid, everyone has been criticised – Cristiano Ronaldo, everyone. I don’t see why I should be spared. You have to deal with the criticism. Stay calm, focus on the work and have the confidence to believe that you can improve the situation on the pitch.”

Osimhen transfer race heats up amid LaLiga battle

Mbappé’s comments come at a time when Osimhen is attracting serious interest from both Real Madrid and Barcelona. The Nigerian striker has been in sensational form for Galatasaray, scoring 19 goals in 28 appearances this season, including an impressive tally in European competitions.

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Reports suggest Real Madrid are preparing a bid exceeding €80 million, while Barcelona are also ready to invest heavily in a new number nine, especially with Robert Lewandowski nearing the end of his contract.

However, Galatasaray have placed a hefty €130 million valuation on their star forward, setting the stage for a potential bidding war.