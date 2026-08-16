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Former Ligue 1 champions plot move for Super Eagles target from Chelsea

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:11 - 16 August 2026
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Chelsea team last season || Imago
Chelsea team last season || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
The Super Eagles of Nigeria target is in high demand as the transfer window winds down
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Former Ligue 1 champions Olympique de Marseille have joined the race for Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo as the centre-back's future at Stamford Bridge becomes increasingly uncertain.

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According to Sky Sports, Marseille are among several clubs monitoring the 28-year-old Super Eagles target ahead of the summer transfer window deadline.

Marseille join race for Adarabioyo

Adarabioyo has reportedly attracted significant interest after falling towards the fringes of Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso's plans following another busy recruitment window at the London club.

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Chelsea have strengthened their defensive options with the arrival of French international Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace, further increasing competition for places at the back.

Adarabioyo was subsequently left out of Chelsea's squad for their final pre-season friendly against Real Sociedad, adding further speculation that the former Fulham defender could leave before the window closes.

The centre-back joined Chelsea from Fulham last summer and has since remained part of a squad that has undergone significant changes under the club's recruitment strategy.

Benfica also interested in Chelsea defender

Marseille face competition for Adarabioyo's signature, with Portuguese giants Benfica also reportedly registering their interest in the English defender.

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The growing interest could give Chelsea an opportunity to resolve Adarabioyo's future before the transfer window shuts, particularly with the defender seemingly no longer guaranteed a regular role.

A move to Marseille would offer Adarabioyo the chance to experience French football while joining a club with a rich history in Ligue 1. Marseille have previously won the French top-flight title nine times, although their last championship triumph came in 2010.

For Adarabioyo, the priority will be finding a destination where he can play consistently, while Chelsea must decide whether to retain the experienced centre-back or allow him to move on as their defensive rebuild continues.

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