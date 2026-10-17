Atletico Madrid insider questions Lookman’s confidence after one goal in nine matches

Atletico Madrid insider Sergio Picos questions Ademola Lookman's confidence after another half-time substitution and just one goal in nine games

Atletico Madrid insider Sergio Picos has questioned Ademola Lookman’s confidence after another subdued performance in the club’s 1-0 victory over Espanyol in La Liga on Saturday.

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The Super Eagles forward was substituted at half-time for the second consecutive league match, raising further concerns about his struggles to reproduce his best form in Spain.

Atletico Madrid insider criticises Lookman

Lookman was handed another opportunity to impress in Atletico’s matchday nine encounter at the RCDE Stadium but failed to make a convincing impact before Diego Simeone replaced him with Julián Alvarez at the interval.

The Argentina international subsequently played a decisive role in Atletico’s victory, providing the assist for Álex Baena’s 89th-minute winner. Lookman, meanwhile, continues to struggle for consistency after scoring only once in his opening nine appearances for Atletico across all competitions.

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The Nigerian international has recorded just two goal involvements in 11 matches this season, accumulating approximately 600 minutes of playing time despite starting eight games. His difficulties have also extended to the international stage, where he failed to score in Nigeria’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau last month.

Picos was particularly unimpressed by Lookman’s reluctance to take on defenders during his first-half display, questioning whether the forward currently possesses the confidence required to influence matches.

"He's not there. He had the opportunity in the starting eleven, but he doesn't look confident taking on defenders," Picos wrote in his player ratings for AS.

Lookman urged to improve after consecutive substitutions

Picos also criticised the 2024 African Footballer of the Year’s movement and overall contribution, suggesting Atletico are not getting enough from the forward in his current form.

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"He also lacks dynamism and movement that could offer his team an outlet. He was very subdued in the first half again before being substituted. He needs to improve," he added.

The criticism comes at a challenging period for Lookman, who arrived at Atletico with expectations of strengthening Simeone’s attacking options.

His consecutive half-time substitutions suggest the forward faces a battle to convince his manager that he deserves a regular starting role. With Alvarez making an immediate contribution against Espanyol, Lookman will need to respond when his next opportunity arrives.