Legendary Linkup! Barcelona icons Messi, Suarez, Lewandowski share special moment before MLS clash

Barcelona legends Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Robert Lewandowski shared a warm embrace before Inter Miami’s 1-1 draw with Chicago Fire at a sold-out Soldier Field on Wednesday night.

The emotional reunion, captured in a widely shared video on Chicago Fire's Instagram, saw the three former Blaugrana stars come together in the tunnel ahead of the highly anticipated MLS clash.

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Messi, who recently announced his retirement from international football, was seen sharing a warm embrace with Lewandowski, whom he faced several times, during his time at Barcelona.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have already lit up the MLS with Inter Miami | Instagram

Lewandowski, Barcelona legend || imago

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It was a nostalgic moment for fans who watched the trio dominate European football during their time at the Catalan club.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DdFmeKstTbb/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet

On the pitch, Lewandowski struck first for the Fire in the 10th minute, taking the Polish striker now has six goals in just nine MLS appearances since joining Chicago this summer.

Inter Miami levelled early in the second half when Messi delivered a pinpoint corner that Casemiro headed home in the 48th minute.

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Suarez, Messi’s long-time strike partner and fellow Inter Miami forward, was also on the field as the three icons shared the same pitch once again.

Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski (Goals for Barcelona)