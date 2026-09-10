Legendary Linkup! Barcelona icons Messi, Suarez, Lewandowski share special moment before MLS clash
The emotional reunion, captured in a widely shared video on Chicago Fire's Instagram, saw the three former Blaugrana stars come together in the tunnel ahead of the highly anticipated MLS clash.
Messi, who recently announced his retirement from international football, was seen sharing a warm embrace with Lewandowski, whom he faced several times, during his time at Barcelona.
It was a nostalgic moment for fans who watched the trio dominate European football during their time at the Catalan club.
On the pitch, Lewandowski struck first for the Fire in the 10th minute, taking the Polish striker now has six goals in just nine MLS appearances since joining Chicago this summer.
Inter Miami levelled early in the second half when Messi delivered a pinpoint corner that Casemiro headed home in the 48th minute.
@0.4.1.4.6.7 lewandowski x messi x suarez ❤️🫂#lewandowski #messi #barca_team🔥 #barca_club💫🔵🔴 #lamineyamal ♬ original sound - 𝗠𝗼𝗵4_𝗕4𝗿𝗰4_🦅
Suarez, Messi’s long-time strike partner and fellow Inter Miami forward, was also on the field as the three icons shared the same pitch once again.
Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski (Goals for Barcelona)
Lionel Messi: 672 goals in 778 appearances (2004–2021)
Luis Suárez: 198 goals in 283 appearances (2014–2020)
Robert Lewandowski: 120 goals in 193 appearances (2022–2026)