LaLiga game halted as ex-Barcelona star is accused of making racist remark

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:09 - 01 March 2026
LaLiga logo | Business Day
Another alleged racist incident has marred LaLiga football after a first division match was halted on Sunday
A LaLiga clash between Elche and Espanyol was briefly suspended on Sunday following allegations of racist abuse on the pitch.

The controversy erupted late in the 2-2 draw after Moroccan defender Omar El Hilali accused former Barcelona forward Rafa Mir of making an offensive remark.

Anti-racism protocol activated after on-field clash

Tensions flared in the 80th minute after a confrontation between Omar El Hilali and Rafa Mir during the LaLiga encounter between Elche CF and RCD Espanyol.

El Hilali immediately reacted angrily, turning toward the referee and alleging that Mir had directed a racist comment at him.

According to reports from Marca, the referee responded by activating LaLiga’s anti-racism protocol, temporarily halting the match and informing stadium officials.

Mir appeared to deny the accusation with hand gestures, attempting to downplay the situation. Despite this, play was stopped for several minutes before eventually resuming, though the atmosphere remained tense until the final whistle.

Referee report details alleged remark

According to Agence France-Presse, the referee’s official report stated that Mir allegedly told El Hilali: “You came here on a small boat.”

However, the match officials confirmed that none of them directly heard the alleged insult. An investigation is expected to determine whether disciplinary action will follow.

The controversy adds to existing scrutiny surrounding Mir, who is already under investigation in a separate sexual assault case linked to an alleged incident involving a woman he reportedly met at a nightclub.

While his club previously opted not to terminate his contract, he was suspended for two matches and fined.

LaLiga has in recent years strengthened its anti-racism measures, and any confirmed breach could result in serious sanctions as Spanish football continues its efforts to combat discrimination.

