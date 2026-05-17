Kelechi Iheanacho and Celtic's title reopens debates about the GOAT football managers

Super Eagles icon Kelechi Iheanacho and his Celtic side have been crowned Scottish Premiership winners following a dramatic, come-from-behind 3-1 victory over Hearts on the final day of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the victory sparked wild celebrations at Celtic Park, the predictable nature of yet another Old Firm triumph has inadvertently put the historic achievements of Sir Alex Ferguson into sharp focus.

Final day drama at Celtic Park

Hearts entered the final matchday needing only a draw to secure their first league title in 66 years, having remarkably led the table since September.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Celtic, buoyed by a controversial 3-2 midweek victory over Motherwell where Iheanacho scored a decisive late penalty, found a way to shatter the underdogs' dreams. Introduced at half-time, the Nigerian forward, affectionately known as 'Seniorman,' made an immediate impact and hit the post.

Celtic overturned a one-goal deficit with strikes from Arne Engels just before the break, a VAR-approved 87th-minute goal from Daizen Maeda, and a stoppage-time sealer from Callum Osmand.

The victory sealed Celtic's fourth consecutive league crown and their 56th overall, confirming the unbreakable duopoly at the top of Scottish football.

The enduring legacy of Sir Alex Ferguson

The reality that either Celtic or Rangers inevitably hoists the trophy highlights the unparalleled genius of former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His legendary record remains untouched, as he stands as the last manager to win the Scottish top-flight title outside the Old Firm giants, a feat that has now stood for 40 years.

Celtic and Rangers have jointly claimed 111 of the 130 contested league titles. Before Ferguson guided Aberdeen to their second-ever league title in 1980, the Glasgow powerhouses had shared the spoils exclusively for 15 consecutive seasons.

Ferguson went on to add two more league trophies to Aberdeen's cabinet, alongside a European Cup Winners' Cup and a Super Cup, famously defeating Real Madrid in the first continental final to secure the club's only European silverware.

The contrast with Guardiola’s path

This historic context serves as a powerful argument in the ongoing debate surrounding the greatest manager of all time, casting a shadow over the achievements of Pep Guardiola.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the Manchester City boss has accumulated immense silverware, a persistent criticism of his career is his track record of taking up roles at some of the biggest clubs in the land.

From Barcelona to Bayern Munich, and later at Manchester City, Guardiola has consistently taken the reins of established heavyweights already equipped with all the necessary tools to be dominant.